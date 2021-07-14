Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Va. appeals court: Federal ban on handgun sales to 18-year-olds is unconstitutional

By Neal Augenstein
WTOP
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 50 years, licensed firearms dealers have been prohibited by federal law from selling handguns to young adults ages 18 to 21. Now, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, has ruled the ban is unconstitutional. The 2-1 ruling by the federal appeals court, whose rulings affect Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, overturned a lower-court ruling upholding the ban.

wtop.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Federal Law#University Of Virginia#Trump#To 20 Year#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 7

Community Policy