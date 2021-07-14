Va. appeals court: Federal ban on handgun sales to 18-year-olds is unconstitutional
For more than 50 years, licensed firearms dealers have been prohibited by federal law from selling handguns to young adults ages 18 to 21. Now, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, has ruled the ban is unconstitutional. The 2-1 ruling by the federal appeals court, whose rulings affect Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, overturned a lower-court ruling upholding the ban.wtop.com
