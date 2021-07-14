Storms pack a punch, knocking out power around Finger Lakes (photos & video)

The lightning was vivid, thunder loud, and winds gusty with storms that rolled through the Finger Lakes and Central New York late-Tuesday.

The highest wind gust reported by the National Weather Service came from Penn Yan, where 78+ mph reading was observed.

Thousands were left without power in the region, too, as crews worked overnight to get it restored.

Check out some of the media that was shared on social as those storms moved through:

