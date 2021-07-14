Cancel
Walworth, NY

Storms pack a punch, knocking out power around Finger Lakes (photos & video)

FingerLakes1.com
 10 days ago
The lightning was vivid, thunder loud, and winds gusty with storms that rolled through the Finger Lakes and Central New York late-Tuesday.

The highest wind gust reported by the National Weather Service came from Penn Yan, where 78+ mph reading was observed.

Thousands were left without power in the region, too, as crews worked overnight to get it restored.

Check out some of the media that was shared on social as those storms moved through:

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

