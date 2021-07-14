Cancel
Minneapolis Is One of America’s Fittest Cities

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fourth year in a row, America’s fittest city is Arlington, Virginia. The city across the river from DC took the top spot again in the annual American Fitness Index, put together by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation. Nearly 86 percent of Arlington residents reported exercising in the past month. Coming in behind Arlington were Minneapolis, Seattle, Denver and Madison, Wisconsin. Oklahoma still ranks at the bottom, with Oklahoma City the least fit city and Tulsa in the bottom five.

