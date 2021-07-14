Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Susie Q is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

By Andy Rent
Posted by 
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaitlin from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Susie Q!. Susie is a fun-loving pup who will always keep you smiling!. She would benefit from an active family, and she loves...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Fur#Canned Food#Food Truck#Hswestmi Org#Bissell Pet Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
The Voice

Pet of the Week: Susie: Green-eyed mama, needs home

Susie is a female Domestic Shorthair Brown Tiger who was born in January 2019. Susie has the most beautiful green eyes! She came to HELP from Kentucky in April with her four babies. She is sweet and petite. Susie is quiet and loves attention. She would do best with older children who understand she may need her own space.
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Pet of the week

Taylor is a 1-year-old, medium-sized, brown and cream shepherd and Siberian Husky mix. Taylor is a beautiful young and active gal with spunk. She makes great eye contact with whoever she is with and always checks in to see if she is doing what you want. Taylor is active, playful and will make an excellent hiking companion once she gets settled in and you develop a strong relationship. She enjoys the thrill of an adventure and can get overly excited if there is too much activity happening all at once. She is looking for a home with a fenced yard,and no cats or small dogs. Taylor knows the command sit and down and is already house trained. She has been working hard on her leash and obedience skills,and is looking for an active owner to continue her training.
PetsFlorida Times-Union

Cold Noses: Adoptable Pets of the Week

Cold Noses, The Times-Union's weekly pet column, features dogs and cats available for adoption at area government-run animal shelters. Some shelters are still operating with limitations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Contact individual shelters for more information about adoptions and fosters. • St. Johns County Pet Center is at 130...
Petskion546.com

Pet of the week: Meet Jellybean

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Jellybean is a mini Pinch mix, and is about 1 1/2 years old. She's energetic and almost house trained. If anyone is interested in giving Jellybean her forever home or see other animals available for adoption, they are welcome to visit the South County Animal Rescue Facebook page.
Trenton, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Meet Rango! Our Pet of the Week!

Rango (Green Hills Animal Shelter-Trenton, MO) Our Pet of the Week is brought to you by Green Hills Animal Shelter and is sponsored by Princeton Physical Therapy and Tolson Grain. We’d like to introduce you to Rango! Rango is a handsome yellow and cream colored kitty who, at just under...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Merlin

Merlin is a neutered senior male treeing walker coonhound available at for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, 7241 Washington View Pkwy. SW. Merlin, who was surrendered, is affectionate, house trained and appears to get along well with other dogs. The shelter has an appointment-only policy for adoptions, surrenders and incoming strays because of construction around the facility. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information. (Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control)
PetsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

If You Love Beets and Puppies, You Will Love Our Pet of the Week – DWIGHT

It Takes a Village is looking for someone to foster our Thursday Pet of the Week, DWIGHT, and even his litter-mate RODERICK - so even if you're not able to adopt right now, you can still help. I think we can all agree that an animal shelter is really no place for a couple of cute mixed-breed puppies, right? So let's do something about that, and get those fellas out of there, even if just temporarily.
PetsMercury News

Pet of the Week: Tiramisu

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Tiramisu. In the Italian language the word tiramisu translates to “pick me up” or “cheer me up,” and we have the absolute perfect mood boosting bunny for you. Tiramisu is a spayed adult female rabbit with stunning good looks that could rival the Italian beauty Sofia Loren. Tiramisu is a petite bun weighing only four pounds with luxurious fur that just happens to be similar in color to her namesake. She loves to nibble on fresh veggies and hay and is exceptionally fond of chewing on apple wood. As if this rabbit isn’t fabulous enough, Tiramisu’s adoption fees are waived through the month of July. Ready to be perpetually delighted by a sweet rabbit companion? Hop on over to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and ask for Tiramisu ID# A893705.
PetsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Shadow is in the Spotlight as Our Pet of the Week!

Meet your new best friend, Shadow! Shadow is a 2 year old beauty who was taken in as a stray by Pets Alive. Shadow is not a high maintenance boy. All he needs is good food and a sunny place to watch birds and he is ready to go!. Shadow...
PetsFox17

Friday's Friend: Susie Q

Susie is a fun-loving pup who will always keep you smiling! She would benefit from an active family, and she loves to explore outside in the fenced yards at HSWM and play with toys! Susie can be shy and cautious at first and may need some patience as she warms up to her new home and new people. As long as you're willing to take it slow, Susie will open up and show you her true, loving personality! Susie would do best as the one and only baby in your life.
Petsmorethanthecurve.com

Sable | Pet of the Week

Sable is a five-year-old terrier mix who was rescued. She was adopted two years ago from Philly ACCT by a Plymouth Township family. When the family stopped by Petsmart to visit with some dogs after the death of their previous dog, it was love at first sight between Sable and her future human sister.
PetsUp North Voice

Our pets are part of our lives

As I was enjoying a mid-afternoon nap, I felt a warm tropical wind on my face, almost hot, pulsing against my face. My mind began to drift off to Hawaii. The times I have vacationed on the beaches of this tropical paradise, and then I noticed an odor. I could not identify the smell as I retained my focus on the beach. Then I visualized a large dead whale floating in from the sea.
Petsthedanielislandnews.com

We Love Our Pets

We can attest, our readers do love their pets! We asked for pet photos and had so many submissions that we couldn’t fit them all in this week. Please enjoy getting to know your animal neighbors and look for more photos in future issues of the paper. View this week’s submitted photos on The Daniel Island News’ Facebook page in the “Readers’ Pet 2021” album.
Petsmooresvilletribune.com

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Meet Rebel! Rebel is a young hound mix that is a giant baby! All he wants to do is cuddle up in your lap or take a nap in the shade. He’s very mellow and enjoys watching TV on the couch. He’s dog friendly and likes playing in the yard.
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

‘It’s-a Me, Mario!’ Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. Meet Mario, a one-year-old grey and white shorthaired cat. He is a sweet cat that doesn’t...
Rohnert Park, CAksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Comet

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, Comet. He is a Doxon, Beagle mix and is about a year and half old. Comet is very active and needs room to run. He has also been trained for hunting and is an all around great pet. Comet would do well with kids and other dogs. Cats not so much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy