Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique. Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.