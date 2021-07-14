Disney Pixar drop teaser trailer for ‘Turning Red’
Disney and Pixar have debuted the cutest teaser trailer for the upcoming animation ‘Turning Red’. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (The Chair, Killing Eve) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.www.heyuguys.com
