Disney Pixar drop teaser trailer for ‘Turning Red’

What if Bruce Banner was actually a shy young girl? And what if instead of turning into the Hulk when she got mad, she transformed into a giant red panda?. That appears to be the elevator pitch for Turning Red, the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios and director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her recent Pixar short “Bao.” The first Turning Red teaser is here, and it features Rosalie Chiang as 13-year-old Mei Lee, who becomes so embarrassed by her mother (Sandra Oh) that she can’t help but become... well, a big red panda. Later, when she calms down, she is able to turn back into a human. But only briefly. Watch the trailer below: