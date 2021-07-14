Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman to tackle next ‘Star Trek’ film

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving won rave reviews amongst fans and critics alike with the Marvel series ‘WandaVision’, it would appear that director Matt Shakman has signed up to direct a new ‘Star Trek’ movie. Now that Shakman is onboard, the project seems to be moving at a lightning pace after the five-year wait...

www.heyuguys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Matt Shakman
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Paramount#Federation#The Marvel Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
MoviesGeekTyrant

STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME Returns to Theaters Next Month

Next month, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home by bringing it back to select movie theaters across the nation. Screenings will be available at 3 PM and 7 PM on August 19 and August 22 with tickets available now. The film stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols and will also include the “Three Picture Saga” featurette which has cast and crew looking back over the story arc that spans Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek movie rumor: studios producing 2 films including Star Trek 4

There may be two new Star Trek films coming soon. There may be two Star Trek films coming very soon to a screen near you. There is already one Trek film in the works, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer writing the film, and Matt Shakman directing. While rumors have the crew attached to a potential Star Trek 4, with Chris Pine eyed to return as Captain James Kirk, it could be a brand new original film. According to Giant Freakin Robot, two films are currently in the works.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Wraps Filming

That's a wrap on the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While there are still some pickup shots in the cast and crew's future, star Anson Mount took to Twitter to announce that the main unit production on the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff's first 10 episodes is complete. "And that’s a season 1 main unit WRAP," Mount tweeted on Saturday. "We owe some pickup shots, most of which will be tackled this fall, but the lion’s share of our work is in the can. Thx to our phenomenal crew, thx to Toronto, & thx to our fans for being so patient. We will see you soon! "
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Kumail Nanjiani to star in TV adaptation ‘Homeland Elegies’

Kumail Nanjiani is keeping his schedule full of late, what with starring in the upcoming The ‘Eternals’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ project’s he has now signed up to lead the series adaptation of ‘Homeland Elegies’. The FX limited series is based on Pultizer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar’s novel that delves into...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

¡Sorpresa, Trekkies! De WandaVision a Star Trek

Paramount Pictures is developing the next movie of Star Trek years ago, with thwarted plans that include names like those of Quentin Tarantino, Noah Hawley and SJ Clarkson. Although this last time found the franchise with a presence on the small screen, a new installment in the cinema has been denied since 2016 with Star Trek: Beyond. However, everything indicates that luck is about to change for fans of the saga.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A renowned Marvel director will be in charge of Star Trek

Matt Shakman, who directed one of the Marvel Studios series, was chosen to be the director of the new Star Trek movie. When it comes to science fiction there is almost always a never-ending debate. Two star travel franchises have made a difference in film to this day. Is about Star Wars Y Star Trek, which have had multiple adaptations on the big screen. Recently, a renowned producer has taken part in both.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Henry Cavill joins rom-com ‘The Rosie Project’

Henry Cavill looks set to make our hearts swoon with a softer side after the ‘Superman’ and ‘The Witcher’ actor has set himself up with the rom-com ‘The Rosie Project.’. The film follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

New Star Trek film could bring back Chris Pine and the crew

Chris Pine and the rest of the Kelvin cast could return for the new Star Trek film. The fourth Star Trek film since 2009 is starting to take shape. While fans aren’t sure what the film will be about, if it’ll be a new universe, another reboot, or something wholly unexpected, the folks at Paramount have at least started to put the pieces together publically. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer are writing the film, with Matt Shakman set to direct. The interesting thing about Shakman being brought on board is that his Star Trek figured in Chris Pine and the rest of the Kelvin Universe Star Trek characters.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Alicia Vikander & Justin Chon star in emotional trailer for ‘Blue Bayou’

Focus Features has debuted the trailer for the official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon ‘Blue Bayou.’. The film is a moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Bill Murray Reteams With Director Wes Anderson for His Next Film Project

Bill Murray is reuniting with director Wes Anderson again for a new film project that will begin production in Spain in August. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films so far and they always deliver great entertainment. I enjoy the characters that Murray plays in Anderson’s films. Murray has appeared in Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Rushmore.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Trailer lands for Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the third and final film ‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666.’. The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever. Trilogy logline: In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the...
TV Seriesgoombastomp.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation Series Finale is Pretty Much Flawless

Star Trek: TNG, “All Good Things…” is a touching conclusion to the series. There comes a time when all things must come to a close, and when it happens, all one can truly hope for is that this closure, in some way, lends the satisfaction to assuage the loss. It seems like a strange notion now, when every fictional story has to have an “epic conclusion,” whether it be Batman, Lost, or Harry Potter, but there used to be a time when one could wrap up a fable by essentially allowing it to continue off-camera. Rather than tear up the universe established by years’ worth of scribbling and shooting, that world could be allowed to carry on. The characters wouldn’t die; we’d just be saying goodbye. One of these shows, an iconic slice of visionary television ambition (read philosophically adjusted re-hash), took this seemingly indecisive tact and delivered one of the most satisfying small screen finales ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy