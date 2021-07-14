Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, MI

Garden Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Troy July 31

By MediaNews Group
Macomb Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who enjoy gardens and working on their green thumbs can do so and help childen at the same time with a Garden Party at the home of Jan Zikakis, 1346 Judy Drive, Troy. The Garden Party starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 will feature a strolling dinner, music, cash bar, silent auction, a guided garden tour and a ladies big hat and ugliest hat contest. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Troy.

www.macombdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Troy, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Troy, MI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#A Garden Party#Medianews Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy