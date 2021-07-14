Garden Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Troy July 31

Those who enjoy gardens and working on their green thumbs can do so and help childen at the same time with a Garden Party at the home of Jan Zikakis, 1346 Judy Drive, Troy. The Garden Party starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31 will feature a strolling dinner, music, cash bar, silent auction, a guided garden tour and a ladies big hat and ugliest hat contest. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Troy.