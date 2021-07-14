Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Morning Report: Race and Reopening Bring Tension to Local Schools

By Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego
 10 days ago
Across San Diego County, multiple school boards have been experiencing turmoil in 2021, reports Will Huntsberry. In Vista Unified and La Mesa-Spring Valley, racist taunting and threats consumed the work of two school boards. In San Dieguito, union officials hired a private detective to tail a school board member. In Fallbrook Union High School District, parents say the board is in the union’s pocket and are attempting to recall the board president. And in Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, a board president has been removed without explanation.

Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
San Diego, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Park Village Highlights Tensions at Play in Redistricting

During the last round of City Council redistricting in 2011, people had competing ideas about what should happen in the community of Rancho Peñasquitos. Some wanted it to be split apart in the service of creating a so-called Asian-empowerment district. (Empowerment districts are created so that various identity groups do not have their vote diluted. The driving philosophy is that you keep different groups like Black residents or LGBTQ folks in one cohesive district to ensure they have voting power.)
Carlsbad, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

North County Report: Mask Mandate Is Parents Groups' Latest Target

For now, students in Carlsbad, Poway and Vista are on track to return to school in the fall. And under state guidelines, they must wear a mask in the classroom. Unsurprisingly, the mask requirement is becoming a hostile debate between some parents, school leaders and the state. It’s reminiscent of the reopening debates over the last school year: Some North County parent groups want kids to have a choice to wear masks in the classroom, but school leaders in those districts want to follow national guidance, which currently requires all kids who are unvaccinated to wear masks in the classroom.
Coronado, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: About Those 'Fired' Coaches

When the Coronado Unified School District fired Coronado High School’s head basketball coach following an incident in which team supporters threw tortillas at an opposing team, it retained him in another capacity: as a teacher at Silver Strand Elementary School. Coronado isn’t alone in how it handles “fired” coaches, though,...
Coronado, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

What We Learned This Week

Last August, after Republican state Sen. Brian Jones, who lives in Santee, contracted COVID-19, the Sacramento Bee editorial board lit into him:. “Jones’ irresponsible behavior created the potential for catastrophe in the California State Legislature. A review of Jones’ social media feeds reveals that he did everything to contract the virus — and to possibly infect others. His infection was simply a logical conclusion to his spree of wanton COVID-19 carelessness.”
San Diego, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Two Districts Relaxed Graduation Standards

The 2020-21 school year was hard for everyone. Some school districts, including San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union, relaxed their graduation standards to help students who may have struggled with coursework online to graduate, reports VOSD’s Will Huntsberry. Several years ago, San Diego Unified raised its graduation requirements higher than...
San Diego County, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

North County Report: San Dieguito Teachers Union Is at War With the Board

Tensions between parents and educators over when to reopen schools and other pandemic-induced dilemmas have been flaring at school districts across North County and beyond. But in San Dieguito Union High School District, those tensions are playing out in extreme ways — with a forced special election, a recall attempt and accusations of stalking, racism and criminal wrongdoing.
San Diego, CA
Posted by
Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Meet the New Community College Chief

Carlos Turner Cortez was on the job for one day when VOSD education reporter Will Huntsberry called him up for a VOSD Podcast interview. Cortez’s new gig is chancellor for the San Diego Community College District — overseeing roughly 100,000 students and 8,000 employees. This week on the VOSD Podcast,...

