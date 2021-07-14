Morning Report: Race and Reopening Bring Tension to Local Schools
Across San Diego County, multiple school boards have been experiencing turmoil in 2021, reports Will Huntsberry. In Vista Unified and La Mesa-Spring Valley, racist taunting and threats consumed the work of two school boards. In San Dieguito, union officials hired a private detective to tail a school board member. In Fallbrook Union High School District, parents say the board is in the union’s pocket and are attempting to recall the board president. And in Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, a board president has been removed without explanation.www.voiceofsandiego.org
