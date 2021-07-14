Morning Report: Race and Reopening Bring Tension to Local Schools

For now, students in Carlsbad, Poway and Vista are on track to return to school in the fall. And under state guidelines, they must wear a mask in the classroom. Unsurprisingly, the mask requirement is becoming a hostile debate between some parents, school leaders and the state. It’s reminiscent of the reopening debates over the last school year: Some North County parent groups want kids to have a choice to wear masks in the classroom, but school leaders in those districts want to follow national guidance, which currently requires all kids who are unvaccinated to wear masks in the classroom.