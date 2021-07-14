Cancel
Walker, MN

Dietz signs three-year contract as WHA superintendent

By Chris Haugene Staff writer chaugene@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 10 days ago

After two months of searching, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board picked Brian Dietz to serve as the district’s new superintendent. The decision was discussed and Dietz’ contract was approved at a special meeting June 30. The contract is for three years at $170,000 the first year, $173,400 the second and $176,868 for the third year. Over the term of the contract, the annual salary may be modified but not reduced.

