Dietz signs three-year contract as WHA superintendent

After two months of searching, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Board picked Brian Dietz to serve as the district’s new superintendent. The decision was discussed and Dietz’ contract was approved at a special meeting June 30. The contract is for three years at $170,000 the first year, $173,400 the second and $176,868 for the third year. Over the term of the contract, the annual salary may be modified but not reduced.