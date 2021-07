Finger Lakes-based company MacKenzie-Childs will once again host their annual Barn Sale blowout event online for the second year in a row. The Upstate New York home decor business has announced its second virtual Barn Sale, kicking off on Wednesday, July 28, and run through Sunday, August 1. The popular event offers bargain hunters the chance to shop online for their best-selling enamelware, stunning kitchen pieces, eye-catching rugs, unique decor accents, furniture and more at their lowest prices.