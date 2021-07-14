Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

England goalie Jordan Pickford kisses wife Megan as proud family throw homecoming party

By Seamus Duff
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

England team goal keeper Jordan Pickford was given a heroes welcome home by his young family as he was reunited following Sunday night’s dramatic 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final.

The 27-year-old sportsman was received by his 'wife' Megan Davison – who describes herself as a fiancé on Instagram – and their two-year-old son Arlo as celebrations and commiserations for Sunday’s clash against Italy rolled on.

Jordan served the England team during a tense penalty shoot out against Italy – where he unfortunately allowed three goals to go past him.

When his England team co-stars failed to score more than two penalty points themselves, it meant England lost the historic match – and handed victory to the Italians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEX9g_0awQvr5L00
Jordan Pickford kissed his 'wife' Megan Davison as friends and family welcomed him home from the Euros (Image: Instagram)

But Jordan was a winner in the eyes of his young son who rushed to welcome him home – with footage of the touching moment shared on social media.

Jordan was given a surprise homecoming by his wife, Megan, and their family on Tuesday.

A huge marquee was set up to accommodate Jordan, Megan and their family and friends while posters and balloons were hung up welcoming the sport star home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OBx4_0awQvr5L00
The couple's young son, Arlo, joined the celebrations (Image: Instagram)

Arno was in attendance wearing a Spider-Man costume.

Proud mum Megan – who protectively shields her son from social media postings – shared a snap of him on Instagram Stories with a caption reading: “Finally don’t have to blur Arlos face as he’s came to daddy’s party as Spider-Man.”

The celebrations looked jovial and fun with guests wearing giant masks of Jordan’s face as they celebrated his return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MH8TQ_0awQvr5L00
Guests were given masks of Jordan's face as part of the celebrations (Image: Instagram)

While other decorations included balloons and bunting galore.

Balloons had Jordan’s name written on them, others were embossed with the England ‘Three Lions’ logo, and others carried messages such as “We are so proud. Well done.”

Jordan himself looked delighted by the event as the star was captured on camera with a beaming smile as he was welcomed by those closest to him – who welcomed him with a rather animated rendition of Sweet Caroline as he entered.

The goal keeper was also quick to get his hands on his loving wife, who he was photographed kissing affectionately at the knees up.

Megan had earlier expressed her excitement at welcoming Jordan home following England’s crushing defeat.

Sharing a snap of her husband at work, the blonde beauty wore online via Instagram: “No words to say how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved, what a tournament, now let’s get home for our baby boy after 6 long weeks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6chU_0awQvr5L00
Megan proudly supported Jordan throughout the Euro Cup championship – although England ultimately failed to win (Image: Instagram)

Following Sunday night’s failure on the part of the England team, Jordan shared a message of for fans via his own Instagram feed.

He wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted that we couldn’t get over the line on Sunday night. We as a team did everything we could to bring it home but unfortunately that’s football. It just wasn’t meant to be for us this time.

“It’s been a pleasure to be in this camp with the lads over the last 7 weeks. I can’t thank you enough for all the support we’ve received - and although we fell short, we made memories that will last a life time. We will come back and do everything we can to make you all proud once again.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Pickford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Proud Family#Italy#Uk#Italians#Instagram Stories#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Pickford heroic but England lose to Italy in penalty shootout

It was heartbreak in the end for England, Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the Three Lions lost in the penalty shootout to Italy who had to come from behind to win. England got off to a flying start scoring the quickest goal in European Championship Final history, going ahead...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

New footage suggests Gareth Southgate chose Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips to take England's next two penalties after Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 shoot-out loss to Italy... so where were Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling on the list?

Fresh footage of Gareth Southgate preparing England's penalty takers suggests Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips were in line to take the sixth and seventh spot-kicks against Italy on Sunday. The clip shows Southgate briefing England's penalty takers in Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka ahead of the Euro 2020...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Jordan Pickford was unable to help England against Italy, although a sub-question was raised.

Jordan Pickford was unable to help England against Italy, although a sub-question was raised. I was able to save two penalties but couldn’t accomplish anything else. Despite seeing the ball late, he made a good save at his near post to deny Insigne and a low save from Chiesa. The first save for the equalizer was fantastic, but he couldn’t stop the rebound. He finished the game with a bang, keeping England equal in extra time. Continued to orchestrate his defense, ensuring that his semi-final nerves were long forgotten.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Jordan Pickford repeated his water bottle trick from the 2018 World Cup with notes about Italy's penalty takers before the Euro 2020 final shoot-out... and it almost worked with England stopper saving two penalties at Wembley

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford repeated his trick of having notes about Italy's penalty takers taped to his water bottle in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley. The Everton No 1 famously had details on his drinks bottle about Colombia's penalty takers in the 2018 World Cup second-round penalty win, a result that snapped England's dreaded shoot-out curse.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Why Jordan Pickford won't receive the Euro 2020 Golden Glove

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has already secured the most clean sheet at Euro 2020 – a fact that won't change regardless of Sunday night's final with Italy. England didn't concede a single goal during the first five games of the tournament, keeping clean sheets against Croatia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Jordan Pickford, Jorginho’s penalty and the best meaningless 47 seconds in England’s history

There is a clip of Jordan Pickford doing the rounds on social media that has brought comfort to some since Sunday night, acting as a balm to the heartbreak. The England goalkeeper is facing down Italy’s fifth and possibly final penalty in the fateful shootout, knowing he has to prevent Jorginho from scoring in order to prevent those 55 years of hurt from ticking over into a 56th and beyond.
Liverpool, NYPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Former Coach Wanted Liverpool To Sign Jordan Pickford

Liverpool have been blessed with some great goalkeepers over the years. Bruce Grobbelaar, Pepe Reina and Alisson Becker just to name a few. However, things could've been a lot different if Liverpool listened to their former goalkeeper coach Chris Kirkland. Kirkland played for Liverpool for four years but never broke...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Jordan Pickford was in line to take England’s sixth penalty

The fallout from Sunday night’s match continues. Italy won the Euro 2020 final against England on Sunday night, after a dramatic penalty shootout where five out of 10 penalties taken were missed. Jordan Pickford saved two penalties, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was the winning goalkeeper on the night, saving Bukayo Saka’s penalty to win Italy the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy