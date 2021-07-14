Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keokuk, IA

Keokuk, Fort Madison awarded STEM BEST Program Partners

Daily Gate City
 10 days ago

CEDAR FALLS —Keokuk and Fort Madison school districts have been announced as STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) program models for 2021. The program brings together schools and businesses to create outstanding STEM learning experiences that prepare students for exciting, in-demand careers. With the addition of 22 awards, 80 programs have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Fort Madison, IA
Keokuk, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
Fort Madison, IA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Weld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Secondary Education#Stem Fields#Learning Environment#School Districts#Future Ready Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy