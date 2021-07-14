Keokuk, Fort Madison awarded STEM BEST Program Partners
CEDAR FALLS —Keokuk and Fort Madison school districts have been announced as STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) program models for 2021. The program brings together schools and businesses to create outstanding STEM learning experiences that prepare students for exciting, in-demand careers. With the addition of 22 awards, 80 programs have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
