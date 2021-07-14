Cancel
Madison, WI

Pedestrian killed by driver on Madison’s east side

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle along a highway on Madison’s east side early Wednesday morning, the third death on the roadway in the last few weeks.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the crash scene on Highway 151 northbound, just north of Interstate 90, about 2:30 a.m.

Lt. Paul Bauman said traffic specialists and the State Patrol’s reconstruction unit are investigating. No further details were immediately released, the State Journal reported.

Two other people have died recently along the highway, which is East Washington Avenue. Those crashes happened closer to downtown Madison.

A hit-and-run driver killed a 30-year-old pedestrian in the early morning hours of June 26, and a bicyclist died after being struck by a car on the same road July 2.

