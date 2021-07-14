Alicia Vikander & Justin Chon star in emotional trailer for ‘Blue Bayou’
Focus Features has debuted the trailer for the official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon ‘Blue Bayou.’. The film is a moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.www.heyuguys.com
