Alicia Vikander & Justin Chon star in emotional trailer for ‘Blue Bayou’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus Features has debuted the trailer for the official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon ‘Blue Bayou.’. The film is a moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

