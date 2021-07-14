Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Scattered storms tonight and tomorrow

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
NBC 2
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NBC2 Severe Weather First Alert is in effect for Tuesday for the potential to see localized flooding with some of today’s rain. Southwest Florida will be in line for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow thanks to a push of some tropical moisture into the area. This means that though it will not rain every moment of the night tonight and the day tomorrow, at times when showers and thunderstorms do develop they’ll have what they need to bring heavy rain.

