The 122-106 vote in Addison not to withdraw from the ANWSU district was an interesting rejection of what arose from a public petition. While the vote was close and could face an appeal and do-over, the other telling finding was that the issue drew a scant 20% turnout among registered voters. That compares to a 65% turnout in Ripton when that community agreed to withdraw from the Addison Central School District, back in January, and a 47% turnout when Weybridge residents voted to remain within ACSD. In those votes, Riptonites voted 167-107 in favor of withdrawing, while Weybridge rejected the same question 190-119 — even though both communities faced the prospect of seeing their community schools close.