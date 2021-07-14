Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jose Mourinho tells Tottenham they already have "phenomenal" Harry Kane replacement

By Ben Husband
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

Jose Mourinho has tipped Dane Scarlett to star for England by the time the Euros roll around in 2024.

Scarlett was handed his Tottenham debut by Mourinho last season, coming on for Lucas Moura in a Europa League clash with Ludogoretz.

At just 16 years and 237 days, the striker became the youngest player to ever appear for Spurs, a record which would be taken by Alfie Devine just months later.

He would also make his Premier League bow against West Brom in February, with Mourinho keen for him to experience league football.

The former Spurs boss described Scarlett as a “diamond” and hinted he would have been a major part of his squad had he stayed in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fQfi_0awQvE6M00
Dane Scarlett featured for Tottenham in the Europa League and Premier League under Jose Mourinho

“He is a diamond, a kid with incredible potential,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

“He has worked many times with the first team and that gives him a different personality. He is still 16, 17 soon [in March] and I believe next season he will be a first-team squad player because he has a lot of talent.

“He is going to be a fantastic player and I hope everything around him goes well. He is a striker, a number nine, I have been playing him from the sides similar to Marcus Rashford and he is very clever.”

Harry Kane’s Tottenham future continues to be the source of much speculation after reports emerged he could leave the club.

The end of Euro 2020 is likely to see that ramp up further, with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United both linked.

But speaking in the aftermath of England’s penalty heartbreak, Mourinho believes that Scarlett could be a player for both his club and national side to start building around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ckYI_0awQvE6M00
Jose Mourinho has suggested that Scarlett could be an heir apparent to Harry Kane (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer? Have your say below

“I hope leading Premier League managers don’t just think of their own clubs but also the national team and that they give these young English guys more chances,” he told the Sun.

“I know he’s still very young, just 17, and the next World Cup is probably too early, but Tottenham have a striker who, if everything goes well, is going to be phenomenal.

“That kid, Dane Scarlett, probably won’t be ready for Qatar next year — although you never know — but for the next Euros in 2024, he is an example of one who can emerge.”

Scarlett’s professional contract was triggered on his 17th birthday, keeping him tied to Spurs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He will now have a chance to impress new boss Nuno Espirito Santo while the Kane and the rest of their international cohort are still on their summer breaks.

Do you want an exclusive pre-season preview of YOUR club - both in your inbox and through your letterbox? Head over here to find out more and secure your copy.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#Spurs#Bt Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jose Mourinho set to raid Man United in hunt for Roma star’s replacement

According to recent reports, Italian side Roma is considering approaching Manchester United over a summer loan move for left-back Alex Telles. That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Brazilian full-back is on Roma’s shortlist as possible options to replace injured first-teamer, Leandro Spinazzola. After snapping his Achilles tendon...
Premier League90min.com

Jose Mourinho admits he 'may have been too hard' on Luke Shaw

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he may have been to harsh on left-back Luke Shaw during his time at Manchester United. Shaw, who was one of United's players of the season last year, recently accused Mourinho of having a 'personal agenda' against him following years of criticism which had him out in the cold at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Telegraph: Tottenham targeting Danny Ings as partner to Harry Kane

As preparations for the 2021-22 season are underway at Tottenham Hotspur, the club has reportedly identified a top transfer target. According to The Telegraph, Spurs are interested in Southampton’s Danny Ings as they look to change up style with new manager Nuno Espírito Santo. The 28-year-old is looking for a...
Premier Leagueswiowanewssource.com

Tottenham manager Nuno affirms Harry Kane is 'our player'

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane may want out of Tottenham but new manager Nuno Espirito Santo sent a bold message Friday: “Harry is our player.”. The England captain has indicated he wants a change of scenery after Tottenham's seventh-place finish in the Premier League left it out of the Champions League, but Nuno said he expects the striker to return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy