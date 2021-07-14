Cancel
UEFA

Germany legend Matthaus claims England DESERVE Euro 2020 ‘trauma’ after ‘unsporting behaviour’ from fans and players

By Thomas Blow
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago

GERMANY legend Lothar Matthaus believes England 'deserve the trauma' after losing their Euro 2020 final with Italy.

The 60-year-old has accused Gareth Southgate's brave heroes and Three Lions fans of 'unsporting behaviour' after the FA were charged by Uefa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8L6w_0awQv8tF00
Lothar Matthaus thinks England 'deserved the trauma' of losing the Euro 2020 final Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMs4T_0awQv8tF00
Gareth Southgate's stars were devastated to lose to Italy on penalties Credit: AP

Reviewing the final in his column for SportBild, Matthaus wrote: "English fans were hostile to the little girl in the Germany jersey.

"They were whistling the opposing national anthems.

"Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was blinded with a laser during a penalty that Raheem Sterling dived to get in the semi-finals.

"Add to that the racist hostility towards their own players after the final.

"Dear Englishmen, that was unsportsmanlike behaviour that we did not know from you and never want to see again.

"So, sorry for the players but you deserve the trauma after the final was lost on penalties."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkzRh_0awQv8tF00

Football fans have come under fire after vile racist abuse was aimed at Southgate's stars and a young German supporter was trolled earlier in the tournament.

Some supporters inside Wembley also booed national anthems and a laser pen was allegedly directed at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England's semi-final against Denmark.

But the English public have also shown fantastic support towards the players abused, with hundreds attending an anti-racism protest at Marcus Rashford's Manchester mural.

And a JustGiving page was set up to show solidarity with the young German supporter, raising more than £36,000 for her to donate to charity.

Matthaus' accusation of diving against Raheem Sterling is also harsh as replays show the England star was clipped by a Danish defender.

The German icon is remembered by Three Lions supporters for helping to defeat Bobby Robson's side in the 1990 World Cup semi-final.

Matthaus captained his country to victory in that tournament and was also part of the squad that won Euro '80 in Italy.

The FA have been charged by Uefa over four separate incidents that took place during Sunday's final at Wembley.

Comments / 1

The US Sun

The US Sun

