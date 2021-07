Activision has released a new public test build for Season 6 in Call Of Duty Mobile. Just like the previous test servers, the COD Mobile Season 6 2021 Test Server is now available worldwide. This is a bit packed public test build with a significant amount of content in it for the next season or two, like maps, weapons, improvements, and more. Moreover, the test server is now open for iOS players as well. So they can now participate too in the test build. to get a glimpse of the upcoming features.