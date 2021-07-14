Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery
ROME — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to remove half his colon. Francis, 84, gave thanks for the success of the operation and offered prayers for others during a visit en route home to Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, the Vatican said. The pope always visits the basilica after returning from a foreign trip to pray before a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary.www.tribtown.com
