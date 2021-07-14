Cancel
Public Health

Four 'Covid foods' that experts believe may help protect against deadly disease

By Sophie Law, Graeme Murray
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
A diverse range of vegetables provides more protect against Covid-19 (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There are four important food types everyone should eat to help protect against coronavirus, diet experts have claimed.

Researchers claimed that people who ate the plant-rich "gut friendly" foods were around 10 per cent less likely to develop Covid-19.

Those who ate well were also 40 per cent less likely to become severely ill if they developed the virus than those with the lowest quality diet, the study found.

It also discovered foods such as whole grains - like porridge and wholemeal bread - were some of the best to protect against Covid-19.

Fish - herring, sardines and salmon - were also identified by experts, as were tinned or fresh fruit and tinned or fresh vegetables.

Those who have a healthy diet will have more protection against Coronavirus (Image: Getty Images)

The relationship between diet quality and coronavirus risk was still important even taking age, BMI, ethnicity, smoking, physical activity and underlying health conditions into consideration, the study found.

King’s College London led the research based on 600,000 people who use the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app.

Participants filled out a survey on the foods they ate at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Some 32,000 caught Covid-19 out of the total app users and researchers analysed their diets and drew any comparisons.

Four food types which could help protect against Covid...

  • Whole grains - like porridge and wholemeal bread
  • Fish - in particular herring, sardines and salmon
  • Tinned or fresh fruit
  • Tinned or fresh vegetables.
Researchers found those who ate the plant-rich 'gut friendly' foods were around 10% less likely to develop Covid-19. (Image: Getty Images)

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist at ZOE COVID Study and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London told the Daily Record : "You don’t have to go vegan, but getting more diverse plants on your plate is a great way to boost the health of your gut microbiome, improve your immunity and overall health, and potentially reduce your risk from Covid-19.”

Dr Sarah Berry, study co-lead and Reader in nutritional sciences at King’s College London added: "For the first time we’ve been able to show that a healthier diet can cut the chances of catching Covid-19, especially for people living in more deprived areas.

"Access to healthier food is important to everyone in society, but our findings tell us that helping those living in poorer areas to eat more healthily could have the biggest public health benefits."

