Business

UK inflation rises to highest level in nearly 3 years

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Official figures show inflation in the U.K. rising to its highest level in nearly three years because of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1% the previous month. June’s rate is the highest August 2018 when inflation hit 2.7%.

Businesstheedgemarkets.com

UK growth slows sharply in July as Covid-19 'pingdemic' hits

LONDON (July 23): Britain's rapid economic bounce-back from the coronavirus pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease. Supermarkets and hauliers say staff shortages are making it hard to...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Bank of England to Accept New Green Gilts in QE Programme

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Friday that it intended to buy new green gilts which will be issued by Britain's government later this year as part of its asset purchase programme, treating them similarly to other government debt. Britain's government plans to issue at least 15 billion...
BusinessTelegraph

No 10 chaos has hamstrung the Bank of England

Downing Street is not the only authority which seems not to have a clue what it is doing any longer; the Bank of England, which is virtually at war with itself over the outlook for the economy and how best to address it, is similarly mired in confusion. From the...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Recovers as Risk Sentiment Improves

To say the pound has rallied since sinking close to a five-month low against the dollar on Tuesday would be an understatement. By Wednesday afternoon, the UK currency had managed to recover almost all its losses for the week – marching back to the 1.37 level from Tuesday’s low of 1.358. The initial decline in value was largely prompted by a strong dollar amid a risk-on mood in markets, following a global surge in Covid-19 infections. However, the US currency eventually began to soften as concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on the global economic recovery waned, reviving risk sentiment.
marketresearchtelecast.com

ECB renews orientation to achieve higher inflation target

(Bloomberg) – The European Central Bank revised its policy stance on when it could raise interest rates, saying it will continue to apply ultra-flexible monetary stimulus until it has strong evidence that it can hit its new inflation target on a sustainable basis. This measure allows policy makers to hold rates at a record low for longer and extend bond purchases. They also said they won’t necessarily react immediately if inflation exceeds their target for a while. The new language follows a review of the 18-month strategy by the ECB, in which the inflation target was raised to 2%, from just under 2%. The key change in policy orientation means that even If inflation is on target at the end of the ECB’s three-year forecast horizon, officials will not necessarily have to respond with a tighter policy. Currently, the ECB forecasts average price growth of just 1.4% in 2023, suggesting that any rate hike is years away.
BusinessTelegraph

Bank of England cannot stop inflation surge, says Broadbent

Splits at the Bank of England have deepened after deputy governor Ben Broadbent insisted that policymakers could do “nothing” in response to rising inflation. The former Goldman Sachs banker's comments clash with those of several of his colleagues, who have warned about the dangers of surging prices. The consumer prices index is above the Bank's 2pc target at 2.5pc, the highest since 2018.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Inflation and the Bank of England: What Its Rate-Setters Are Saying

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is split between officials who say the time is approaching for action to fend off higher inflation and others who say the jump in prices is likely to prove temporary as Britain and other countries reopen their economies. A third group prefers to...
Personal Financeinvesting.com

UK consumer spending dips in week to July 15 - card data

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell by 5 percentage points in the week to July 15 from the week before, according to data published by the country's statistics office on Thursday. Aggregate credit and debit card spending, based on data from payment processors...
BusinessShareCast

BoE's Broadbent says higher inflation looks temporary

Rising inflation is likely to be temporary, a Bank of England rate setter said in remarks that reined in expectations of imminent policy tightening. In a speech, Ben Broadbent said he thought rising prices in shops were unlikely to persist over the timeframe the Bank uses to decide on interest rates and other measures.
BusinessUS News and World Report

BoE's Broadbent Sees Reasons for Inflation Tide to Ebb

LONDON (Reuters) -A current spike in prices is unlikely to create longer-term inflation pressures but central bankers should keep a close eye on job market shortages after the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday. Splits have emerged among top policymakers at the British central...
BusinessBBC

Inflation spike temporary, says BoE deputy governor

The Bank of England should not relax its efforts to boost the UK's economy despite the forecast of higher inflation this year, deputy governor Ben Broadbent has said. The pick up in the rate of inflation, which the Bank expects to hit more than 3%, is mainly due to temporary rises in goods prices, he said.
Economykitco.com

Bank of England to ease rule for small lenders to boost competition

LONDON (Reuters) -Smaller banks will be given more time to reach targets for issuing debt to shore up their defences in a crisis, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it seeks to boost competition in a banking sector long dominated by a handful of lenders. Banks are required...
BusinessMetro International

ECB pledges record low rates to reach 2% inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to “a persistently accommodative monetary policy...
BusinessFXStreet.com

BOE’s Broadbent: The appropriate response to inflation may be nothing

Commenting on inflation and the economy, the Bank of England (BOE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday, “the appropriate response to inflation may be nothing.”. “High inflation rate likely to subside, sees good cases.”. “Inflation rise is temporary.”. “The extent of the rise in inflation has been surprising. “Have...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate Pulls Higher but Vulnerability Lingers

- GBP/USD back above 1.37 & paring loss as USD retreats. - But charts suggest vulnerability lingers beneath 1.3840. - Wait-and-see BoE leaves USD driving into Fed decision. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3508-1.3536. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Pound-to-Dollar...
Travelfox9.com

CDC raises UK travel warning to highest level amid COVID-19 surge

ATLANTA - On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning for the United Kingdom to the highest level just as the British government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns. Despite the lifting of restrictions, many medical experts are calling...
TravelKEYT

State Department raises travel advisory for the UK to its highest level as Covid-19 cases rise

The State Department is warning Americans against traveling to the United Kingdom as the country grapples with a rise in Covid-19 cases. The department on Monday raised its travel advisory level for the UK to “Level 4: Do not travel” due to Covid-19. The decision, which aligns with a separate US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update, comes the same day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most of England’s remaining pandemic-related restrictions.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Rises in Response to UK Inflation Data

The pound regained its footing on Wednesday morning after consumer price data showed UK inflation continues to soar. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index jumped sharply to 2.5% in June from 2.1% in May – exceeding economists’ forecasts of a 2.2% rise and well above the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target.
Real Estatecrossroadstoday.com

US 30-year mortgage rate falls for 3rd week to average 2.88%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down...

