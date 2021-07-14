Former Bachelor star Alex Nation reveals her birth plan as she prepares to welcome her second child

Alex Nation is set to welcome her second child in the coming weeks.

And the star revealed details of her birthing plan on Wednesday saying she intends on having a 'natural' birth.

'My birth preference is that I want to give a natural birth a red hot crack,' Alex wrote on Instagram, before showing a photo of the Tens machine.

Alex is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is around 33 weeks pregnant.

She shared incredible images from her 4D ultrasound earlier this month.

'I am just so in love,' she wrote alongside the images.

Referring to her partner Carson Jory, Alex added: 'Carson, we made that!'

'Not long now Baby J. Thank you Precious Glimpse Melbourne for such a special experience, I can not stop looking at these images.'

The images show an incredible close up of the baby's face in the womb.

Alex first announced her pregnancy with Carson in January.

Fans of The Bachelor will remember Alex as the winner of the fourth season, but her romance with rope-access technician Richie didn't last.

They quietly broke up in 2017, after filming the show the previous year.

Before her rise to fame, Alex was briefly married to Joel Porter. They share a son, Elijah.