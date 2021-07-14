Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former Bachelor star Alex Nation reveals her birth plan as she prepares to welcome her second child

By Caleb Taylor
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Alex Nation is set to welcome her second child in the coming weeks.

And the star revealed details of her birthing plan on Wednesday saying she intends on having a 'natural' birth.

'My birth preference is that I want to give a natural birth a red hot crack,' Alex wrote on Instagram, before showing a photo of the Tens machine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfasA_0awQufdE00
Countdown: Former Bachelor star Alex Nation (pictured) has revealed her birth plan to Instagram on Wednesday, as she gets prepared to welcome her second child

Alex is in her third trimester of pregnancy and is around 33 weeks pregnant.

She shared incredible images from her 4D ultrasound earlier this month.

'I am just so in love,' she wrote alongside the images.

Referring to her partner Carson Jory, Alex added: 'Carson, we made that!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QU6bG_0awQufdE00
All natural: 'My birth preference is that I want to give a natural birth a red hot crack,' Alex wrote on Instagram 

'Not long now Baby J. Thank you Precious Glimpse Melbourne for such a special experience, I can not stop looking at these images.'

The images show an incredible close up of the baby's face in the womb.

Alex first announced her pregnancy with Carson in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8OsC_0awQufdE00
'I am just so in love': Alex shared incredible images of her unborn child after getting a 4D ultrasound last month

Fans of The Bachelor will remember Alex as the winner of the fourth season, but her romance with rope-access technician Richie didn't last.

They quietly broke up in 2017, after filming the show the previous year.

Before her rise to fame, Alex was briefly married to Joel Porter. They share a son, Elijah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0ek8_0awQufdE00
New love: In December last year, Alex debuted her romance with tradesman Carson

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthing#Tens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson reveals she's given birth to her second child - a baby boy - saying she and her husband Andrew East are 'so happy to welcome our little man into the world'

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East have welcomed their second child — a baby boy — just in time for the Summer Games in Tokyo. The couple, who also has a 20-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, announced the joyous news in an Instagram Story post shared on their Teddy & Bear toy company's page on Tuesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'She's wife material!' Carrie Bickmore is left blushing live on The Project after new Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson reveals he has a 'crush' on her

The Project's Carrie Bickmore was left blushing live on air on Tuesday night after a clip was played revealing new Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson has a 'crush' on her. The mother-of-three, 40, appeared slightly embarrassed after co-host Peter Helliar pondered if she would be entering the mansion on the Channel 10 dating show.
Women's Healthimdb.com

The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications

Update: Lauren Burnham is on the mend as she remains hospitalized with mastitis. The Bachelor Nation star took to her Instagram Story on July 22 to thank fans for reaching out in light of the medical issue. "feeling so much better today," Lauren captioned a selfie, which you can see below. "thank you for all of the well wishes. love you guys!" ______ Lauren Burnham is not feeling too rosy after coming down with a bad case of mastitis. According to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 29-year-old mom of three is in the hospital to suppress painful inflammation in her breast tissue. He shared a picture of Lauren in the hospital bed to his Instagram...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I didn't have the luxury of spacing them out': Sarah-Jane Crawford, 39, reveals she's pregnant with her second child 11 months after welcoming daughter Summer

Sarah-Jane Crawford has revealed she is pregnant with her second child. The TV and radio presenter, 39, and her football manager partner Brian Barry-Murphy, 42, already have a daughter, Summer, who was born last August. Yet amid concerns over her levels of fertility, the former Radio 1Xtra decided to start...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Hoda Kotb, 56, reveals her dream of adopting a third child with fiance Joel Schiffman has been delayed because of COVID-19 but insists she is 'waiting wisely' despite 'really slow' process

Hoda Kotb has revealed that her dream of adopting a third child with her fiance Joel has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nine months after she confirmed that the couple were in the process of trying to bring another baby into their family. The 56-year-old Today host shared a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy