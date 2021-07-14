Where White Dee is now - Benefits Street family ripped apart, young men and Love Island

White Dee became an unlikely celebrity thanks to controversial reality show Benefits Street - and it ended up ripping her life apart.

Seven years ago, the residents of James Turner street in Birmingham were thrust into the spotlight in the gritty Channel 4 series.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary filmed the daily lives of the characters struggling to survive on benefits, banding together and even committing crimes.

White Dee, real name Dee Kelly, was the 'mother' of the street and standout figure from the show - going on to forge a career in reality TV and appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

However, the 50-year-old mum-of-two moved out of James Turner Street shortly aft6er the show, claimed she fell into financial meltdown and said it destroyed their community.

With Dee now announcing plans to join Love Island after getting a lot of attention from younger men, here is a look at her life after Benefits Street.

White Dee was the central figure of the show, although viewers were conflicted as to whether she was a hero or villain.

A former administrator for Birmingham City Council, Dee found herself out of a job and claimed she was "too depressed to work".

Dee was the matriarch of the street and was praised for looking out for her neighbours, but moved out just up the road to another part of Birmingham after the show ended.

Her rise to fame was cemented when she took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside big names such as boxer Audley Harrison and Hollywood actor Gary Busey.

Dee's first task was to pretend to her international housemates she was The Duchess of Solihull and she transformed her look as part of the secret mission.

During emotional scenes, Dee confessed she had lost friends on the way to the top and wished she could go back to life before TV fame.

"This documentary kind of f***** us up in a way. And in another way it didn’t because I’m sitting here. The saving grace is a lot of people saw the real us," she said to her fellow housemates.

"A lot of people have called us spongers and scroungers and saying we should have our kids taken off us."

Despite getting into some heated rows, most notably with eventual winner Gary Busey, Dee reached the final of CBB and finished in fifth place.

Having turned her reputation around from 'benefit scrounger' to nation's sweetheart, Dee turned to politics and even challenged then Prime Minister David Cameron.

Speaking at the 2014 Conservative Party Conference in her home town of Birmingham, she condemned then Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith and claimed the welfare system had got worse under the coalition Government.

"You have someone who I think is completely out of touch with the real world making decisions on people who do actually live in the real world ... that's Iain Duncan Smith, isn't it?"

She also poked fun at the Tories after two MPS defected by saying UKIP leader Nigel Farage "has had a few extra members joining recently" - and claimed she would form her own party if she decided to stand.

"Just because you are a little bit common doesn't mean that you are stupid and you wouldn't be able to have a good input," stated Dee.

"I think the more common you are the more in touch you are with real people, so yes it would be something I would consider."

Dee decided to snub politics because being an MP "does not pay enough" and went on to release a fitness DVD after losing three stone, which was cleverly named BeneFIT.

There were rumours she had earned £1million in total, but in 2016 Dee claimed she was on the verge of financial meltdown and could lose her home.

She reportedly split with her management company and released a statement in which she said she had "worked a lot, learnt a lot, but not earned a lot".

A statement on behalf of the mum-of-two said: "In fact she finds herself after many TV appearances, personal appearances and pilot shows both in the UK and abroad, near to losing her home and back to square one, again - through no fault of her own, and not for the want of hard work!

"Now under the new management of ‘Team Dee’, she is finding her confidence again and looking at all the many opportunities open to her. From TV work, fitness DVD opportunities and even motivational speaking."

After revealing the extent of her money woes, Dee was spotted hard at work at a mobile bar pulling pints.

She went on to appear on a celebrity special of The Jeremy Kyle Show to discuss how fame didn't make her rich and led to horrific abuse.

Of the overnight infamy, Dee told Jeremy: "It was the next day it hit. Obviously, the show had aired, the newspapers had come out and then the abuse started."

She added: "I've never, ever experienced any racial abuse in my life until... [the show started].

"And some of the threats aimed at me, and some of my children because of their colour, was disgusting."

In 2018 the award winning Birmingham based film Ray and Liz was released and Dee played the older Liz - an opportunity she relished.

Earlier this year, the Benefits Street star candidly opened up on the show which made her famous, claiming it turned her life "upside down".

Dee complained that she'd lost contact with friends such as Black Dee, Fungi and 50p Man, who all appeared alongside her in the show

"The show ripped apart my life at the time. It changed my life forever and it destroyed the James Turner Street I knew before the show," she told Birmingham Live in February.

"I don't keep in touch with any of the characters featured in the show and in some cases that is a real shame.

"There are still people I do speak to on James Turner Street but none of them appeared on the show."

This week, Dee revealed she has been begging Love Island bosses to put her in the villa.

Dee has been with DJ boyfriend Mark Wilson for nine years, but constantly has younger men sliding into her direct messages.

Explaining she wants to "have some fun", Dee told Closer magazine: "I'm a curvy, sexy, older woman and they say they want diversity on the show - what better way than with me?"

"I'm a real hit with younger men - they're always sliding into my DMs! So get me in the villa to spice things up."

Dee isn't married to long-term partner Mark, so joked it would be "good to keep him on his toes".

The Benefits Street star added: "There's life in this old dog yet."

