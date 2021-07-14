Lance Bass' husband says star was told Britney Spears was 'fine' but needed conservator

Lance Bass' husband says star was told Britney Spears was 'fine' but needed help (Image: Getty)

Lance Bass' husband Michael Turchin claimed that people close to Britney Spears repeatedly told the musician that she needed the help of a conservatorship.

The 42-year-old NSYNC musician, who rose to fame alongside Britney in the noughties, is said to have been reassured in the past by Britney's camp that the musician was 'fine'.

Responding to comments on social media, Lance's husband Michael defended the star and suggested that he had been told 'different things' by those he trusted.

It comes almost one year after Lance addressed the Free Britney movement in his podcast and suggested that they should 'trust the system'.

Lance Bass' husband Michael Turchin defended the NSYNC artist (Image: Getty Images)

Lance Bass has been friends with Britney for decades (Image: Getty Images for MTV)

Shortly after Britney spoke to a judge for the first time about the harrowing experiences of her conservatorship, Lances' husband shed more light on his stance on social media.

After one Twitter profile suggested that they can't forget that Lance 'tried to discredit the free Britney people,' Michael replied: "That coupled with the fact lance was told by many ppl in her camp that she’s fine and needed help over and over again.

"Again it’s easy for outsiders to point fingers but it’s not so easy when you’re being told different things by ppl you once trusted."

In another tweet, the Twitter profile questioned why Lance has not spoken out recently about Britney's testimony.

Michael explained: "And instead of trying to educate and inform him most of the free Britney accounts on here just bash him and insult him and malign him—u think that’s a good tactic for him to want to support the cause? He literally deleted his Twitter a while ago bc the abuse was too much."

Lance and Britney have been close friends for decades, however, the NSYNC star came under fire last year from the Free Britney camp after he appeared to suggest that the singer needed help.

He later explained that he was all for the Free Britney movement but he knows Jamie Lynn and trusted Britney's sister.

Britney is desperately trying to end her conservatorship (Image: REUTERS)

"To me, if Jamie is ok with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sisters back. So I trust her to give us the real information. And just me saying that was no good. They went after me, it was pretty bad," Lance told Entertainment Tonight after he came under fire.

At the start of July, Britney learned that her request to have Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship was denied.

Britney's hearing will return to court later today with a new lawyer hired to defend the singer's corner.

