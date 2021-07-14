Audi e-tron GT review

Audi has a knack for outdoing itself in the most peculiar ways, especially when performance and practicality are concerned. When the first-generation R8 first put rubber to asphalt, it was a thorn in the side of contemporary offerings from Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. Today, the relatively pint-sized TT RS costs around half as much as the old V10 model and wouldn’t have to try too hard to keep up on a race track. The 2021 RS7 has a similar story, but you don’t have to go back a decade to find a mismatched competitor. The RS7 is a genuinely practical alternative to the current mid-engined R8 V10 super sports car.