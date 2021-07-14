Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Audi e-tron GT review

By Auto Express
AutoExpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-electric Audi e-tron GT four-door coupe/saloon is similar to the Porsche Taycan in more than concept, because the pair share a floorpan and 40 per cent of their components. However, Audi’s take on a four-door high-performance EV is a little less hard-core than Porsche’s, trading the latter’s firm suspension and meaty steering for a softer ride and less demanding character. In other words, it rides and drives just the way fans of expensive Audis have come to expect.

www.autoexpress.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Porsche Design#Porsche Cars#Audi E Tron#Ev#The Tesla Model S#Mercedes S Class Eqs#The Vw Group#Taycan#Rs#Ionity Network#Carbon Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
Forbes

2021 Audi RS7 Review: You’ll Rethink Buying That More Expensive Sports Car

Audi has a knack for outdoing itself in the most peculiar ways, especially when performance and practicality are concerned. When the first-generation R8 first put rubber to asphalt, it was a thorn in the side of contemporary offerings from Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. Today, the relatively pint-sized TT RS costs around half as much as the old V10 model and wouldn’t have to try too hard to keep up on a race track. The 2021 RS7 has a similar story, but you don’t have to go back a decade to find a mismatched competitor. The RS7 is a genuinely practical alternative to the current mid-engined R8 V10 super sports car.
CarsAutoExpress

New Mercedes E 220 d Coupe 2021 review

Mercedes still has this niche to itself with the updated E-Class Coupe. At this price point there are few rivals, but that doesn’t stop the big two-door Merc delivering a lovely blend of refinement, technology and quality with comfort, acceptable handling and strong efficiency, not to mention lots of first-rate equipment. It’s a great, relaxing large coupe and small updates have kept it feeling fresh.
CarsMotorAuthority

Aston Martin Valhalla, Audi Q6 E-Tron, Ford Everest: This Week's Top Photos

After it was previewed as a concept at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the Aston Martin Valhalla this week was shown in a form better representing the final production version. There have been substantial changes made on the road to production, including a revised exterior and a V-8 replacing the previous V-6 for the hybrid powertrain.
CarsCarscoops

Audi Q6 E-Tron Spied Ahead Of Its Electrifying Debut Next Year

Audi is going EV-only, so it comes as little surprise spy photographers have caught an electric crossover. This time it’s the Q6 E-Tron, which will be introduced next year and built in Ingolstadt, Germany. Audi hasn’t said much about the model, but it will slot above the Q4 E-Tron and...
MotorsportsAutoExpress

New Lotus Emira driven: first review by Jenson Button

When it comes to a first verdict on one of the most important British sports cars for a generation, there can be nobody better qualified than Jenson Button, Britain’s 2009 Formula One world champion and Lotus fan. Auto Express was invited to ride shotgun with Button as he drove the all-new Lotus Emira at the brand’s revamped Hethel home.
Carsreviewgeek.com

Audi’s Sleek e-Tron GT Electric Car Hits the U.S. for $100k

Audi just launched its first fully electric sedan in the United States. The Audi e-Tron GT is now officially available for $99k, before incentives. Thanks to sharing its electric platform with the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s all-wheel-drive four-seater sedan can go from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds. Not to be confused with...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Audi RS3 Debuts With 401-HP Five-Cylinder And Torque Vectoring

In the 1980s, Audi gave its angular Coupe a turbocharged inline-five engine, all-wheel drive, and boxy fender flares, turning it into the legendary Quattro that became the brand’s performance standard bearer. And nearly 40 years later, that same basic formula will turn the company’s entry-level sedan into the fire-breathing 2022 Audi RS3.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi E-Tron Sportback EV Drag Races Older Audi Q7 V12 TDI

At this point, it's not even fair to call EVs the future anymore. It's only a matter of time for them to supplant combustion-powered vehicles. As an example of this, watch this drag race between an Audi Q7 V12 TDI and an Audi E-Tron Sportback. The Q7 packs a diesel-fueled...
CarsAutoExpress

New Cupra Leon Estate 2021 review

The Cupra Leon Estate aims high, with an impressive standard kit list, well-sorted dynamics, very strong performance and, yes, a premium price tag. That last element pitches it squarely above the likes of the (more practical) Skoda Octavia vRS Estate and the (more fun) Ford Focus ST Estate. But as a four-wheel-drive, 300bhp-plus fast wagon, it has enough sophistication about it to be a valid alternative to the forthcoming VW Golf R Estate.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

2022 Audi e-tron GT On Sale This Summer, Prepare At Least $100K

A hundred grand will buy you the e-tron GT quattro Premium Plus “entry-level” model, which packs plenty of standard kit. The base 2022 e-tron GT sports 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with gray accents, and the leather-free interior features Dinamica, Alcantara, and recycled materials, plus a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. The “monoposto” cockpit consisting of the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touch response displays angled toward the driver comes standard too.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

First Drive: Audi E-Tron GT Shows Audi Has Plenty To Offer Electrification

The original Audi e-tron battery electric vehicle has sold well, considering its price. But it is already starting to look a little jaded. Fortunately, Audi has some new electric cars coming out, and top of the heap is the Audi e-tron GT. Recently, I got to drive it at the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) test event. It is quite an accomplishment, but it’s still a premium vehicle for early adopters.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Grand Sphere Concept Teased As Swoopy Electric GT

To say Audi's lineup will be going through some massive changes in the following years would be quite the understatement. After all, in only five short years, the peeps from Ingolstadt will unveil the final car with an internal combustion engine, with 2033 representing the cut-off date for the ICE (except in China). It can only mean a plethora of EVs are in the pipeline, and they'll look something like this.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback Review: Combo Meal

Fries or side salad? That’s the internal struggle I face every time I order a sandwich. My poetic heart wants oily starches, but my literal heart would prefer I cut the fat and salt from my diet anywhere I can. Try as I might, I don’t love veggies unless they’re deep-fat-fried, and it’s a damn shame things that stoke my appetite don’t really meet the FDA’s caloric intake suggestions.
Carstopgear.com

We hypermiled an Audi Q4 e-tron round Coventry so you don't have to

It’s around hour eight of this odyssey for the ages that I hit the wall. Not literally, because that would have been a disaster. I feel broken. I’ve been driving for so long my neck and shoulders have fused into an amorphous mass of tendon and gristle, I’ve started moving like Michael Keaton in Batman. It happens again at hour 12. That’s when I consider Thelma and Louising the Audi Q4 e-tron off the side of Coventry ring road into the abstract grey mess that is the former sports centre, just to end the boredom. Still two hours to go.
Carselectrek.co

Audi Q4 e-tron first drive: the electric Audi we wanted all along [video]

After taking its sweet time to get cracking in the first place, Audi is now off to a strong start on its long journey to 100% electrification. [This is an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek]. First came 2018’s e-tron, a no-nonsense luxury SUV that played to Audi’s strengths...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New Audi RS Q E-tron is 671bhp range-extender Dakar weapon

Audi will enter the notorious Dakar Rally in January 2022 with its all-new RS Q E-tron rally-raider, which it refers to as an "electrifying high-tech test laboratory". With testing underway, Audi has confirmed new details of the aggressively styled electrified off-roader, which will face what project manager Andreas Roos called "the ultimate challenge for an electric drivetrain".
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS First Drive Review: An EV like nothing else

Sometimes, expectations weigh heavy on you. Big names, promising big things, and with big implications: the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is a prime example. After spending two full days driving the German automaker’s attempt to redefine luxury through Zurich, Switzerland, it almost comes as a relief to report that the EQS surpasses all my expectations of Mercedes-Benz. To risk a cliche, it’s the S-Class of electric luxury, redefining what a modern-day high-end sedan embodies through form and function.
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots: Electric Porsche Macan's Audi twin spotted

Porsche is about to expand its Macan range with a battery-electric variant based on the new PPE dedicated electric-vehicle platform being cooked up by the automaker in partnership with Audi. The electric Macan is due in 2023 and just as we saw with the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi RS Q e-tron Is An Electric Rally Monster

Audi is an automaker steeped in racing heritage, specifically rallying. The Sport Quattro dominated Group B rallying in the 1980s and put Audi on the map, but surprisingly, the company has never produced a dedicated successor. Until know. Though it's quite different from the original Quattro, the new Audi RS Q e-tron is the closest thing we've seen to a spiritual successor. Unlike other EVs like the 2022 Audi e-tron, the RS Q e-tron wasn't built to look nice in a showroom; it was designed to conquer the Dakar Rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy