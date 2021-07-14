Cancel
Economy

Vietnam to abolish wheat import tariff, cut corn import tariff - government

Reuters
HANOI, July 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam plans to abolish its 3% wheat import tariff and cut its corn import tariff to 3% from 5%, to support domestic animal feed producers, the government said on Wednesday. (Editing by Martin Petty)

