Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Apple is working on a Klarna-rival called Apple Pay Later to help you buy things without paying for them yet, report claims

By Jonathan Chadwick For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Apple is reportedly working on a new payment feature called 'Apple Pay Later' that will let users pay for purchases at a later date.

Apple Pay Later will be available for purchases made at either retail or online stores, Bloomberg reports, citing insiders 'with knowledge of the matter'.

The feature would let Apple Pay users split their payments into four interest-free installments, or across several months with interest, according to Bloomberg.

There's no official word from Apple regarding if the product is actually in development on when it would be released.

It sounds similar to Klarna, which was founded in 2005 and encourages users to 'Shop Like A Queen' in adverts.

Other 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) providers include Clearpay, Laybuy, Affirm, Afterpay and even e-commerce giant PayPal, which lets users pay in four installments.

According to Reuters, Bloomberg's report has dragged down shares of other companies in the BNPL sector, including Afterpay and Sezzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zJC9_0awQu4Fi00
 Apple is reportedly working on Apple Pay Later to help encourage sales. The feature would be available through Apple Pay, it digital wallet through which users can pay with a number of cards 

HOW WOULD APPLE PAY LATER WORK?

Apple Pay Later will be an option within the Apple Pay app.

It would be available for purchases online and at physical stores too.

Users could split their payments into four interest-free instalments, or across several months with interest.

Bloomberg said Apple Pay Later is still in development and its features could change or be cancelled.

BNPL helps to increase sales by easing the financial burden of particularly expensive online purchases.

But critics have suggested it just gets users into debt and encourages them to buy products they can't actually afford.

Such fears fuelled the UK government's decision, announced in February this year, that the sector will become subject to regulation from the Financial Conduct Authority.

'Buy now, pay later products are rapidly increasing in popularity, with the volume of transactions tripling in 2020 as the pandemic drove online shopping, and there is now a significant risk that these agreements could cause harm to consumers,' government said at the time.

Apple appears undeterred and is keen to tap the market, the Bloomberg report suggests, although it's likely such a feature would launch in the US first before to a wider rollout.

Apple makes money from Apple Pay by taking a tiny fraction of every transaction made using an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is working with banking giant Goldman Sachs to develop Apple Pay Later, according to Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs will be the lender for the customers' loans, it claims.

Goldman Sachs has been Apple's partner for Apple Card – the tech giant's branded credit card that's only available in the US – since 2019.

But Apple Pay Later isn't tied to Apple Card and doesn't require the use of one, Bloomberg claims, citing information from the insiders 'who asked not to be named discussing unannounced products'.

Apple declined to offer comment to MailOnline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMD9O_0awQu4Fi00
 Pictured, Apple Card, the firm's official branded credit card that was launched in 2019. Apple Card is designed primarily to be used with Apple Pay on Apple devices such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. According to the report, Apple Pay Later doesn't require the use of Apple Card  

Bloomberg also reports that Apple Pay Later is still in development and its features could change or be cancelled.

Anyone interested in Apple Pay Later will need to submit ID and have to be approved via an application submitted through the iPhone's Wallet app, the report added.

'Apple will also offer customers the ability to exit payment plans to pay off the remainder of their purchase balance,' it says.

Apple Pay initially launched in the US in October 2014 before launching in July the following year.

The wallet can be used to make a contactless payment in a shop, on public transport, in an app or through an online store.

HOW DOES APPLE PAY WORK?

Apple Pay is the firm's mobile payment and virtual wallet service.

It allows customers to make payments using an iPhone, Watch, iPad or Mac.

It works alongside most banks and most major credit and debit cards providers including Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

To use the services, users must link their device, security details and bank card.

To do this, open Wallet, go to settings and find Wallet and Apple Pay in there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERPo7_0awQu4Fi00
Apple Pay is the Apple's mobile payment and virtual wallet service. It allows customers to make payments using an iPhone, Watch, iPad or Mac

Here, you can add credit or debit cards.

Before it is activated, the device needs to be authenticated by the bank.

Each bank has different protocols, but their security measures will have to be passed before Apple Pay is fully verified.

After your card is verified, you can tap Next and start using Apple Pay.

Apple Pay requires the Near Field Communication (NFC) antenna and Touch ID or Face ID on iPhone 6 and later to work.

Once set up, you can hold your device near a contactless terminal to authorise a payment.

For most iPhones double pressing the home button will bring up the Apple Pay function, which will use your fingerprint to confirm the transaction.

On the iPhoneX, users must press the sleep/wake button twice to invoke Apple Pay.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Card#Klarna#Bloomberg#Clearpay Laybuy#Reuters#Apple Pay Later#Bnpl#Apple Watch#Mailonline#Visa#Mastercard#American Express#Wallet#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
NFL
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
iPad
Related
Businessaudacy.com

Apple to launch ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Goldman Sachs

Apple and Goldman Sachs are developing a service that allows Apple Pay users to purchase goods in installments, Bloomberg reported. Apple Pay Later gives users the option to split payments into four interest-free installments paid biweekly (“Apple Pay in 4”), using Goldman Sachs as the loan lender, Bloomberg’s sources said. The company will also allow longer payment terms for a fee (“Apple Pay Monthly Installments”).
Businessinvesting.com

Apple's potential 'buy now, pay later' plan sends sector shares tumbling

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on a service that will let users pay for purchases in instalments, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, sending shares of Afterpay Ltd and other 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) companies sharply lower. The U.S. tech giant will use Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), its partner...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

BNPL Space Gets Crowded As Apple Pay Later Enters Fray

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) landscape is getting ever more crowded. And now Apple joins the fray. As reported on Wednesday (July 14), the tech giant is working on an Apple Pay “perk” that will let users pay for purchases over time. The effort involves Goldman Sachs as a partner (Goldman, of course, is the financial institution tied to the Apple Card).
TechnologyApple Insider

Rumors of 'Apple Pay Later' service cause rivals' shares to drop

Rivals to Apple's as yet only rumored pay-later credit addition to Apple Pay have seen their shares drop dramatically. Apple is claimed to be working with its Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs to create an instalment plan system called "Apple Pay Later." The strength of Apple entering this Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market is such that the mere rumor of it has seen shares drop for rivals internationally.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple Pay: Online shopping possible with a Sparkasse card

The Girocard is suitable for e-commerce: The Sparkassen-Card can now be used for online purchases in apps and the web via Apple’s payment service Apple Pay, as the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe announced on Tuesday. Up until now, the Girocard (“EC card”) in Apple Pay could only be used for contactless payments at checkout terminals.
TechnologyGizmodo

Apple Pay Is Reportedly Getting a "Buy Now, Pay Later" Feature

Sorry, iPhone users. Your wallets are about to take a huge hit. Apple is reportedly working on a version of a “buy now, pay later” service that uses Apple Pay. Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that the service, internally called Apple Pay Later, will let you use Apple Pay to buy stuff and spread the payments out over four interest-free payments every two weeks. (You can choose a lengthier pay-off period, but you will have to pay interest.)
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Today In Connected Economy: Food Delivery Startup Zomato Notches $562.3M; Apple Works On ‘Apple Pay Later’ Service

In today’s top connected economy news, Indian food delivery startup Zomato has notched $562.3 million from investors, while Apple is said to be working on an “Apple Pay Later” monthly installment service. Plus, Blackhawk Network is rolling out the Enterprise Edition of its Digital Gifting platform to help retailers prepare for the holiday shopping season.
Businessfinovate.com

Is Apple Joining the Buy Now Pay Later Revolution?

If you had “Apple” on your bingo card as the next Big Tech company to edge its way deeper into fintech territory, congratulations! Bloomberg News reported this week that Apple’s Apple Pay solution will gain Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) functionality – enabling consumers using Apple Pay to pay for purchases in interest-free installments.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Watch out, Affirm: Apple Pay Later might let you pay for stuff in installments

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has long experimented with credit and trying different methods for users to pay for things. Most recently, it's offered the Apple Card. It also lets users buy Apple devices on interest-free monthly payments with their Apple Card. Now, even if you haven't signed up for Apple Card, you may be able to "buy now, pay later" on Apple's tab.
TechnologyMac Observer

Rumored ‘Apple Pay Later’ Would Introduce Installments for Purchases

A report on Tuesday claims that Apple is working on a feature called Apple Pay Later that would let people pay for purchases in installments (via Bloomberg). Apple, with its banking partner Goldman Sachs, currently offer Apple Card Monthly Installments. It lets you pay for Apple products over time by meeting a certain minimum amount each month. Apple Pay Later would bring the same feature to any purchase made with Apple Pay, not just products from Apple.
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple Pay Later could let you pay in instalments

Apple is reportedly looking at ways to take a bigger bite out of credit cards by introducing paying in instalments to Apple Pay. Apple Pay Later is, according to Bloomberg, something the company is currently working on internally. Like the Apple Card, it will be backed by Goldman Sachs, but it won’t require Apple’s own credit card to work, and is aimed at standard Apple Pay – the kind accessible via iPhones, Apple Watches and Macs.
Technologypurecountry1067.com

Apple Working on “Apple Pay Later”

Apple is developing a payment plan feature. With Apple Pay Later, customers will be able to buy any Apple Pay purchases in monthly installments and not limited to Apple products. Apple will work with Goldman Sachs as the lender and if you qualify you’ll be able to make payments in...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Wants You To Buy Stuff And Pay For It Later

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is apparently planning a new Apple Pay feature similar to PayPal’s Pay In 4. For those unfamiliar, this is where you get to buy something and then pay it back later as opposed to paying upfront the entire amount. In PayPal’s case, the amount would be split into four separate payments, which in theory should make it a bit more affordable.
TechnologyArs Technica

With Apple Pay Later, Apple may take another stab at the PayPal model

Apple will continue to expand beyond traditional technology projects with a new feature the company is internally calling "Apple Pay Later," according to a new report from Bloomberg. Further Reading. With Apple Pay Later, users making either retail or online purchases with Apple Pay will have the option of paying...
Retaillifewire.com

Apple Reportedly Planning Pay Later Service

Apple is considering a "buy now, pay later" service for Apple Pay, which would allow users to pay for a purchase in monthly installments rather than paying everything up front. Bloomberg Wealth reports that the service, internally referred to as "Apple Pay Later," will use Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs...
BusinessCNBC

Apple boosts buy now, pay later option made popular by Klarna

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski speaks to 'TechCheck' about welcoming Apple into the buy now, pay later market. He believes Klarna can maintain their hold on the market of everyday products and welcomes other players into their field, which he helps will grow and become more ubiquitous by the end of the decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy