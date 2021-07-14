Cancel
New Castle, PA

Playhouse stars to take concert series stage

New Castle News
 10 days ago

The 2021 Summer Concerts Live! season continues Friday with “A NIght with the New Castle Playhouse.”. The New Castle Playhouse Mini Stars will be featured during the first half of the show, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park, and select Playhouse alumni will take the stage during the second half. The evening will celebrate the local community theater — a New Castle staple since 1958 — performing the best of Broadway and pop.

