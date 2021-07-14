Cancel
Conor McGregor should SACK coach John Kavanagh following Dustin Poirier defeat, claims UFC legend Michael Bisping

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor should FIRE coach John Kavanagh following his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The 32-year-old lost against the Diamond in their trilogy bout after the Irishman suffered a broken tibia and fibula just before the end of round one.

UFC star Conor McGregor lost in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas Credit: Reuters
Irish ace McGregor and coach John Kavanagh have been working together since 2007 Credit: refer to caption

McGregor has since been handed a six month medical suspension following the horrific injury.

Despite Poirier dominating the opening round, Kavanagh, who has worked alongside McGregor since 2017, argued that his fighter was 'well on track' to 'getting a finish'.

He told the UFC's Laura Senko: “It was going fantastic. I thought he looked really, really good in there.

"I wasn’t concerned at all. I was actually really, really happy. At the 4:30 mark or even the 4:45 mark, everything is gravy. I thought energy looked good, technique looked good.

"A few adjustments in between rounds, and I thought round two we were well on track to getting a finish there, or keep the rhythm going for the rest of the fight.”

His comments have left British legend Bisping gobsmacked as he stated that McGregor was being outclassed by his American rival.

Speaking on BT Sport’s UFC 264 post-fight show, he said: "Just like his coach John Kavanagh said, he said ‘oh, I saw nothing that concerned me. I knew that in the second round we were getting the knockout. Nothing else in there concerned me at all.’

"If that’s true, John Kavanagh, Conor should fire you immediately.

"That was very concerning, you were on your back and you were getting dominated. It was a 10-8 round, that’s concerning.

"You don’t want to get your ass kicked, simple as that and that was what was happening.

"The leg break was unfortunate. But, as I say it gives McGregor an excuse or a reason as to why the fight ended.

"If that didn’t happen, come on the odds of him turning it around and finishing Dustin in the second round when round one is supposed to be Conor’s best round, it wasn’t good. It wasn’t a good performance.”

McGregor has now lost three out of his last four fights inside the octagon, but he could be set to face Poirier for a fourth time in 2022.

Poirier, who will challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next, said: "Anything is possible. I just have to get with my family, and see what's next.

“You never wanna see someone injured like that. The recovery is gonna be hard and losing.”

