TWO matches at this year's Wimbledon are being investigated over 'possible irregular betting patterns' - but tennis officials will NOT say which matches are involved or if they were in singles or doubles

By Reuters
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month's Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged 'possible irregular betting patterns'.

'Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,' an ITIA spokesperson said.

'We are not able to comment on the detail of these while they are being looked into.'

One is believed to be a first-round singles match and the other a doubles match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNWqH_0awQtM5k00
Wimbledon is to have two matches from this year's Championships investigated following an alert of 'possible irregular betting patterns' made to The International Tennis Integrity Agency. There is no suggestion that the matches pictured are under investigation.

The ITIA said any alerts reported to the agency will be 'recorded, assessed and followed up as an indicator that something inappropriate may have happened'.

'It is important to note that an alert on its own is not evidence of match fixing. Where analysis of a match alert does suggest corrupt activity, the ITIA conducts a full and confidential investigation,' it added.

The ITIA was established in January by the governing bodies of tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slam Board) as a fully independent body to safeguard the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xx4ke_0awQtM5k00
The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) said the 'integrity of the sport' is crucial

It was previously known as the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), investigating corruption and match fixing.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) said the 'integrity of the sport' is of most importance at Wimbledon.

'We continue to invest in additional measures to support the integrity operation onsite during The Championships...,' the AELTC added.

