A man will serve the next three years in federal prison after he was convicted of defrauding an Atlanta company out of thousands of dollars by faking a COVID-19 diagnosis. A U.S. District Court judge also ordered Santwon Antonio Davis to pay $187,550 in restitution to his former employer, who was forced to shut down for cleaning after receiving a fake positive diagnosis letter, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.