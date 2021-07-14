RaDeBuRe- New Rapid Deployment Riot Fence Creating An Answer To Capitol Riot

Cancel
GAP, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past 15 months were unprecedented as to the magnitude of riots and protests, culminating with the most significant riot at the U.S. Capitol. Five people lost their lives and the most powerful government in the world was temporarily paralyzed. Recognizing a growing need for protective fences amid an increasingly dangerous era of civil unrest, Bullistic Barriers developed the Rapid Deployment Bullet Resistant Riot Fence—"RaDeBuRe"—to assist law enforcement and security forces around the world in providing an effective means to protect buildings, assets and people.

&amp;#160;

Bullistic Barriers has created a patent pending ballistic technology and has these insights as a baseline for the RaDeBuRe. With the implantation of the newly engineered versa-posts and mobilization method of carriers, rollers, pry bars, and dollies, the fence will empower many security teams with the opportunity to manually facilitate a formidable barrier, quickly.

In June 2021, Bullistic Barriers was selected as the 2021 Winner of the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection for its RaDeBuRe Riot Fence at the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Product Showcase Awards—the flagship awards program in partnership with ISC West, the nation's largest converged security trade show, recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.

"From the moment that I heard about the Capitol riot, I knew we needed something to provide protection for similar riot incidences. We determined from day one, our Rapid Deployment Bullet Resistant Riot Fence would be designed and engineered for a few members of a security team to quickly facilitate an effective barrier in a location such as the Capitol steps," says Amos Glick, Manager of Bullistic Barriers.

RaDeBuRe Riot Fence provides a rapidly deployable ballistic barrier tested in accordance with UL-752 standards by NTS, an independent ballistic testing facility. A security team can erect 100 feet of barrier in an hour. A typical city street can be shut down in minutes, all without the use of any heavy equipment. "This is another tool that could assist police and security officials, says West Caln Police Chief Curt A. Martinez. "It could save a lot of man hours and time, ultimately helping us to do a better job in protecting people and their possessions."

RaDeBuRe Riot Fence has six- or eight-foot-high panels, typically 10 feet long. An entire mobilization system, which included rolling, raising, lowering and maneuvering, was developed to facilitate rapid deployment for riot and crowd control, as well as crash or ballistic protection.

The Level 3 Riot System was designed to be extremely mobile and swift. Level 8 and Level 10 systems can be assembled in place effectively for more of a long-term, semi-permanent barrier. Level 10 stops a .50 caliber armor piercing round yet weighs about 1/3 the amount of a cubic foot of concrete.

The award-winning RaDeBuRe Riot Fence will be on display July 19-21, 2021 at ISC West in Booth 14149 on the ISC West show floor.

For more information about RaDeBuRe Riot Fence, visit https://bullisticbarriers.com/Call (717) 869-2775 or email Office@bullisticbarriers.com

For press information contact: 610-399-1003 or Dlemonides@vervemarketinganddesign.com, Verve Marketing & Design https://www.vervemarketinganddesign.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radebure--new-rapid-deployment-riot-fence-creating-an-answer-to-capitol-riot-301333232.html

SOURCE Bullistic Barriers

