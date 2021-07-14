Cancel
Celebrities

What is Emma Bunton’s net worth?

By Lauren Clark
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
EMMA Bunton is most famous for being one of the five members of the world-famous girl band the Spice Girls.

This is what you need to know about Baby Spice after she married her long-term partner...

Emma Bunton rose to fame as part of the Spice Girls Credit: Splash News

What is her net worth?

Emma - along with Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm - experienced tremendous success with the Spice Girls and became a very wealthy woman.

The girl group sold 85 million records, achieved nine UK number ones and are the 20th best-selling female act of all time.

Since they split in 2000, Emma has continued to appear widely in the media as a solo singer, Absolutely Fabulous actress, Dancing On Ice judge, Loose Women panellist and Heart Breakfast radio presenter.

Emma had a No1 solo hit in 2001 with What Took You So Long, with a total of seven top 10 singles.

Emma has landed parts in EastEnders and The Bill Credit: Getty - Contributor

She also had two albums in the top 10 in the UK charts - A Girl Like Me and Free Me.

It is estimated she is now worth £21million, according to The Richest.

It is thought she made £1million in 2007 alone from a compilation album of the Spice Girl's greatest hits.

Billboard reports the foursome made $6million each from their 2019 reunion.

How old is Emma Bunton?

Despite her legendary nickname of Baby, Emma was born in January 1976, making her 45 years old.

She grew up in North London's Finchley in a Catholic household alongside a younger brother PJ.

When she turned eleven her milkman father and her karate teacher mother split.

From a young age she demonstrated a desire to be a star.

She modelled for Mothercare and Polly Pocket, before attending the Sylvia Young Drama School.

She landed parts in EastEnders and The Bill before joining the Spice Girls in 1993.

In July 2021, at the age of 45, Emma married long-term partner, 42-year-old Jade Jones.

