WFG Agents, Related Charitable Organizations Donate More Than $1 Million In 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 10 days ago

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Together The WFG Foundation, the WFG Charitable Trust, and the independent agents of World Financial Group (WFG) donated nearly $1 million to nonprofit organizations in the first half of 2021.

Organizations that received the donations included the International Rescue Committee, Feeding America, Wells of Hope, the Ironman Foundation, Food Banks of Canada, Cystic Fibrosis Canada and many others.

In the United States, The WFG Foundation and WFG agents donated over $631,000 to the International Rescue Committee, Feeding America and other organizations. World System Builder, a WFG team, lead donation efforts to help solve hunger challenges, improve water quality in areas around the world, and offer aid to humanitarian crises and relief efforts worldwide. Additionally, as part of the matching efforts from The WFG Foundation, WFG insurance agents generated $220,000 in matching donations that went to support organizations serving communities via arts, health, and human services programs. The WFG agents' impact on organizations in their communities totaled $851,000 in the United States alone.

The WFG Charitable Trust in Canada donated over $105,000 to help agents fund charities including Food Banks Canada, The Lion Heart Foundation and the Make a Wish Foundation of Canada, among others. With additional contributions including matched funds, WFG agents and the Trust donated a total of $131,000 in Canada.

Through The WFG Foundation in the United States and the WFG Charitable Trust in Canada, WFG agents can request matching funds for charities in their communities. These donations serve to double the WFG insurance agents' contributions to nonprofits and show community support.

"In 2020 we saw our agents meet the challenges of Covid-19, donating over $1 million to organizations in need," said Susan Davies, President of The WFG Foundation. "In 2021, our agents throughout the United States and Canada continue to put the needs of the community as a top priority. While they make a difference in the lives of people through their businesses, they also make a difference in the lives of people through community outreach and raising funds for those in need worldwide."

About World Financial GroupWorld Financial Group (WFG) consists of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC and its subsidiaries in the United States and World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc., whose agents offer life insurance and other fixed products when properly licensed and appointed. Learn more at WorldFinancialGroup.com.

U.S. Headquarters: 11315 Johns Creek Parkway, Suite 100, Johns Creek, Ga. 30097Canadian Headquarters: 5000 Yonge Street, Suite 800, Toronto, ON M2N 7E9

About The WFG Foundation and the WFG Charitable TrustThe WFG Foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of people in the communities where our agents work and live. Donations and contributions to The WFG Foundation provide matching grants to qualified charitable contributions given by U.S. WFG agents to causes important to them in the United States and throughout the world.

The WFG Charitable Trust is a Canadian registered private foundation that raises money through individual and corporate donations to support charitable projects and to fund matching grants that can effectively double qualified charitable contributions given by Canadian WFG agents to causes that are important to them.

Press Inquiries: WFGpressinquiries@transamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wfg-agents-related-charitable-organizations-donate-more-than-1-million-in-2021-301333132.html

SOURCE WFG

