Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, August 3, At 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (AKAM) - Get Report, the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's second quarter 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671International: (508) 637-5655 Conference ID: 3968976

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 3968976. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

Financial results for the remainder of fiscal 2021 will be reported as follows: Q3 2021 November 2, 2021Q4 2021 Feb 15, 2022

About AkamaiAkamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts: Gina SoriceMedia Relations646-320-4107 gsorice@akamai.com

Tom BarthInvestor Relations617-274-7130 tbarth@akamai.com

