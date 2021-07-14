Mason City son and father convicted on federal drug dealing charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City son and father have been found guilty of federal methamphetamine and heroin dealing charges. 60-year-old Charlton Maxwell and 33-year-old Antione Maxwell were both convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. Antione Maxwell was also convicted of three counts of distribution of meth and one count of distribution of heroin, while Charlton Maxwell was convicted of two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of heroin and meth.