Flexible Benefit Service LLC Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Further Mitigate Risk In Third-Party Privacy, Security, And Compliance

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Benefit Service LLC (Flex), a leading provider in the health insurance and benefits administration marketplace, today announced the applications which support the General Agency, Consumer Driven Health Plans, and Compliance Services as earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's applications which support the General Agency, Consumer Driven Health Plans, and Compliance Services has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Flexible Benefit Service LLC in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said John DiVito, President and CEO at Flexible Benefit Service LLC. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Flexible Benefit Service LLC has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About Flexible Benefit Service LLCFlexible Benefit Service LLC (Flex) is a leader in the health insurance and benefits administration marketplace. Since 1988, Flex has continuously offered cost-effective health care solutions for producers, employers, employees and individuals. Through their consumer-driven strategies and insurance offerings, Flex serves as a full-service general agency and benefits administrator. The comprehensive Flex product portfolio includes flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), COBRA administration, Wrap Document Services and more. Learn about Flex at www.flexiblebenefit.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-benefit-service-llc-achieves-hitrust-csf-certification-to-further-mitigate-risk-in-third-party-privacy-security-and-compliance-301333165.html

SOURCE Flexible Benefit Service LLC

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
963
Followers
34K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
