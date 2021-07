WARSAW — Altrusa International of Warsaw installed a new leadership team in early June for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Vicki Martin has taken the reins as president for a second time. She is supported by Julie Hall, vice-president; Jan Sloan and Paula Shalley, co-treasurers; and Beth Huffer, secretary. The active service club has been named a Distinguished Club by Altrusa International in each of the past three years.