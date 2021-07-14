Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UiPath Joins TSANet To Fast Track Automation To Its Customers Globally

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

UiPath Is The First Pure-play Automation Company To Team Up With TSANet. UiPath (PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has joined TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, to fast track interactions with other vendors in resolving multi-party integration issues. By joining the TSANet ecosystem, UiPath will leverage other vendors’ engineering and customer success teams to ultimately reduce the resolution time for its mutual customers. UiPath, the first pure-play automation company to join the alliance, teams up with hundreds of TSANet Members including Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix, Red Hat, and VMware.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Automation#Fast Track#Microsoft Corporation#Ibm#Nutanix#Red Hat#Tsanettweet#Direct#Global Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Entrust adds automated key lifecycle management for AWS customers

Entrust announced cryptographic key lifecycle management functionality for customer-generated keys used in Amazon Web Services (AWS). This enables organizations to automate and extend control of their cryptographic keys across public clouds, enabling support for BYOK and native AWS keys through an intuitive interface. “As customers migrate their virtualized workloads to...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Report: Vista Equity Partners could sell Tibco for $7.5B+

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is considering selling data management provider Tibco Software Inc. in a deal that could be worth $7.5 billion or more, CNBC reported today. CNBC attributed the information to multiple people familiar with the matter. The $7.5 billion potential price tag was mentioned by one...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Microsoft Announces Windows 365 Cloud Desktop At Its Inspire Partner Event

Microsoft recently held its annual partner event, Inspire, where it announced new features to its 365 suites. Many of these new changes are solutions to how the business world has pivoted over the last 18 months towards a remote-hybrid work environment across all business and enterprise areas. Last year's Inspire event was in the middle of the COVID pandemic, and Microsoft's focus was on returning to the workforce and schools with inspiring and innovative tools and features. You can read my coverage of Microsoft's Inspire event from last year here.
Computersaithority.com

Untether AI Announces Oversubscribed $125 Million Funding to Deploy High-Performance AI Inference Acceleration Chips

Untether AI, the leader in at-memory computation and AI inference acceleration, announced an oversubscribed $125 million funding round led by an affiliate of Tracker Capital Management, LLC, a stage-agnostic venture capital investor that principally invests in high-potential technology growth companies. Tracker Capital was founded by Stephen A. Feinberg who is also Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Cerberus Capital Management. The round was co-led by Intel Capital, Intel Corporation’s global investment organization, and included participation from new investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and existing investor Radical Ventures.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Whatfix strengthens partnership with Microsoft

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules....
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Wipro invests $1B in cloud transformation capabilities and launches Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Wipro announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the full portfolio of Wipro’s cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Adobe launches new developer tools for enterprise process automation

Adobe Systems Inc. today launched two new cloud services for building robotic process automation workflows and applications that require the ability to process documents. The new services give Adobe another way to address the rapid adoption of RPA and machine learning among its enterprise customers. Enterprises are investing in automating...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Zoom Set To Acquire Intelligent Cloud Contact Center Pioneer Five9

This week, popular video conferencing platform Zoom announced its intentions to acquire Five9, Inc., a pioneer in cloud contact centers, in an all-stock transaction valued at $14.7 billion. The acquisition will mark Zoom’s official entry into the already teeming CCaaS space (contact center as a service), where it will have to contend with heavyweights such as Cisco, AWS, Avaya, Mitel, NICE, Genesys, 8x8 and Twilio. Zooming (no pun intended) out a bit, this deal also represents a big play on Zoom’s part to insert itself into the vast enterprise IT market, where businesses increasingly seek unified solutions and the simplicity and consistency they offer. Let’s take a closer look at the proposed deal and how it will potentially bolster Zoom’s overall value proposition for the enterprise.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Welocalize Celebrates its 19th Acquisition as Next Level Globalization Joins

Germany-based NLG adds deep medical devices and diagnostics language services experience to Welocalize’s life sciences division. NEW YORK and MUNICH— Welocalize, ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator, announces the acquisition of Next Level Globalization (NLG), the third largest LSP in Germany.
Businessinvezz.com

Microsoft buys CloudKnox to boost Azure cloud security: time to invest in MSFT stock?

Microsoft said Wednesday it acquired CloudKnox Security. The company wants to offer unified privileged access and cloud entitlement to its Azure customers. CloudKnox follows recent acquisitions, RiskIQ, and ReFirm Labs in MSFT’s growing portfolio. US technology giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) continued its investment in cloud security after announcing the purchase...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Growing investment Driving The Global Secure Web Gateway Market

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Secure Web Gateway Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global market is worth US$ 2,647.7 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hardware as a Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players - Navitas Lease Corp. ,Ingram Micro ,Design Data Systems, Inc.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Hardware as a Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Hardware as a Service market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

TRM works with IBM to develop cloud-based asset management solution

For decades, Total Resource Management Inc. has partnered with IBM to assist their customers with implementing Maximo, an enterprise asset management software first rolled out in 1985. Offering services such as work planning, location management and inventory, Maximo is used by companies such as The American Red Cross. “This relationship...
MarketsKokomo Perspective

Hot Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Enterprise Software Stocks For Your Watchlist

Are These Top Enterprise Software Stocks Worth Investing In Now?. Given that investors appear keen to buy on the current dips, could we be looking at another run ahead for tech stocks? In particular, enterprise software stocks could be a sector to note in the stock market now. After all, with news of coronavirus variants spreading nationwide, companies may not be too eager to bring their employees back to the office. Evidently, consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly postponing its return to physical offices to October, at the earliest. In this case, enterprise software will likely continue to play a crucial role in the business world moving forward.
Businessautomationworld.com

Google and Litmus Expand Edge-to-Cloud Partnership

As the use of cloud and edge computing technologies proliferated throughout industry, one thing became clear—it’s not whether you’ll use cloud or edge computing, but how you’ll combine the two. Both technologies are needed in manufacturing and processing industry applications because they are used to address different purposes. Feedback from Automation World readers indicates that cloud computing is more typically used to process aggregated production data for longer-term strategic analysis and planning, whereas edge computing is used more for real-time analysis of specific equipment or system performance.
Dallas, TXgetmarketreport.com

Managed Network Services Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: Cisco Systems, LG Networks, International Business Machines, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, HCL Technologies

The new archive on the Global Managed Network Services market is to clear a path to give upper hand to the business players significantly by offering data that is needed by the arising major parts to foster their space in this market. The archive further gives information about the figures...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Vehicle Embedded Software Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vehicle Embedded Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vehicle Embedded Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Disruptor explains IBM-Cisco alliance

Monitoring all of the components in a customer’s interaction with digitized broker channels is an example of how a company can take advantage of the 25-year-old IBM-Cisco Systems Inc. strategic relationship, according to an insurance vendor user. Automated, direct-to-customer channels, where customers don’t interact at all with company employees, can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy