UiPath Joins TSANet To Fast Track Automation To Its Customers Globally
UiPath Is The First Pure-play Automation Company To Team Up With TSANet. UiPath (PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has joined TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry’s largest vendor neutral support alliance, to fast track interactions with other vendors in resolving multi-party integration issues. By joining the TSANet ecosystem, UiPath will leverage other vendors’ engineering and customer success teams to ultimately reduce the resolution time for its mutual customers. UiPath, the first pure-play automation company to join the alliance, teams up with hundreds of TSANet Members including Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Nutanix, Red Hat, and VMware.aithority.com
