How Lovecraft Country Co-Star Michael K. Williams Feels About The Series And His Emmy Nomination
The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, and they feature a refreshingly large amount of nods to genre shows, from "The Mandalorian" to "The Boys." One particularly interesting nominee is "Lovecraft Country," the canceled HBO horror series that picked up no less than 18 nominations (via CNBC). The show competes in a number of prestige categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, and a number of the show's cast also got richly deserved nods.www.looper.com
Comments / 0