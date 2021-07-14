Cancel
How Lovecraft Country Co-Star Michael K. Williams Feels About The Series And His Emmy Nomination

By Pauli Poisuo
Looper
Looper
 10 days ago
The 2021 Emmy nominations are here, and they feature a refreshingly large amount of nods to genre shows, from "The Mandalorian" to "The Boys." One particularly interesting nominee is "Lovecraft Country," the canceled HBO horror series that picked up no less than 18 nominations (via CNBC). The show competes in a number of prestige categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, and a number of the show's cast also got richly deserved nods.

