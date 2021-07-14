Veritone, Inc. To Participate At The Oppenheimer And D.A. Davidson Conferences In August

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI),the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, is scheduled to participate in the following conferences:

D.A. Davidson Bison Select Virtual Conference

Wednesday, August 4

Virtual 1x1 meetings

Oppenheimer 24 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Wednesday, August 11

Presentation at 10:15 am Pacific Time/1:15 pm Eastern Time.

Virtual 1x1 meetings

Presentations and webcast are available for replay here. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

