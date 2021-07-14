Geospatial Technology Set to Shake Up UK Marketplaces

Sparkgeo Inc. chooses the UK for first international expansion. You can’t see them, but they’re there: an astonishing number of satellites in the earth’s orbit at any given time. Next, add half the globe’s population capturing GPS location data from smartphones every second, and together, all of this geolocated data creates a digital map in real time, ready to be harnessed and applied, resulting in an expansive new market. In fact, recent predictions forecast that globally, the geospatial analytics market is expected to reach $215 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027. Europe has the highest share, accounting for around 35% of the global market in 2021.