There's a funding bonanza in Silicon Valley right now for technology that has seemed on the verge of a breakthrough for decades. The stories are everywhere: Blockbuster seed or series A funding rounds. Established venture capital firms like Scale Venture Partners losing out to bids as much as 10x higher than their own. Easy access to capital, along with an expanded pool of investors, is fueling a massive surge in funding for startups of all types and sizes. That's very clear in the artificial intelligence market.