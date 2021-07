The word supermodel made its way into the collective consciousness in the late '80s but truly grew to its heights on the long-limbed platform of names like Naomi, Iman, Tyra and Cindy in the '90s. Supermodels were more than just billboards for brands, they were the brands themselves. Without needing to ever sew a garment, they walked into our metaphorical closets and rearranged the things we thought we needed to feel beautiful. Before social media, supermodels taught us what we should wear and how we could define style for ourselves. Things are different now but supermodels still walk among us.