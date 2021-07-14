Cancel
Central European CSP Selects Allot To Provide Cybersecurity Services To Their Consumer Customers

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a mobile and fixed communications provider in Central Europe has selected Allot NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure solutions to provide cybersecurity services and parental controls to their consumer customers. The CSP and Allot will share recurring monthly revenue generated by the services.

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. The service also provides parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection against malicious content for their children when they access the internet on their devices.

NetworkSecure is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 20 million mobile users globally. Allot reports that some service providers have achieved up to 50% adoption rates with subscriber services based on NetworkSecure. The CSP will supplement the NetworkSecure solution with Allot EndpointSecure, which ensures that the customer is protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the provider's network.

"We are pleased to have been selected as a consumer cybersecurity partner by another European CSP," said Amir Oren, VP Sales, EMEA at Allot. "This new customer joins a growing list of forward-thinking communication service providers who understand how valuable network-based security services are for their consumer customers and how Allot can easily enable mass-market service onboarding and effortless customer operation."

###

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

