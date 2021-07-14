Fujitsu and Digital Commodity Exchange Enter Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Global Commodities Trading

Justin Marcucci, chief digital officer at Endava, discusses how sustainability can be driven through digital acceleration. 2020 threw a host of challenges at the world economy; businesses had to fundamentally rethink operations to meet the demands of an entirely digital customer interaction model. This presented challenges for businesses that had fallen behind on digital infrastructure. While, by and large, short-term challenges were able to be addressed to alleviate the strain placed on IT systems, as we continue to move into the brave new, post-pandemic world, businesses are paying closer attention to the next challenge: climate change, sustainability, and how they can drive more responsible technology without accruing added cost or resource. The solution to these challenges is often touted as ‘digital transformation’, but I’d challenge that and instead put forward a more nuanced approach: digital acceleration.