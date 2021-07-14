Fujitsu and Digital Commodity Exchange Enter Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Global Commodities Trading
Fujitsu Limited and Digital Commodity Exchange Pte. Ltd. (DCX) announced that they have entered a global strategic agreement to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of the global commodity (1) trading industry, including the trade of agricultural products such as grains and raw materials for manufactured goods. In addition, Fujitsu will make a strategic investment in DCX, through a fund managed by its subsidiary Fujitsu Ventures Limited.aithority.com
