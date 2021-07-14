Cancel
Economy

Swish Data Closes Five Year, $43 Million Contract To Provide The U.S. Department Of Veteran’s Affairs With Artificial Intelligence Operations Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Swish Data and ScienceLogic team to help VA monitor the operating status of their complex enterprise environment. Swish Data Corporation (Swish), a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone-certified small business provider of technology solutions and engineering services to the U.S. federal government, announced that the company has been awarded a five-year, $43 million contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with an artificial intelligence operations (AIOps) solution, professional services and training.

#Solution#U S#Sciencelogic#Swish Data Corporation#Hubzone#Aiops#Veterans#Va Staff
