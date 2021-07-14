Cancel
Parma, OH

ODOT planning later summer start for Pearl Road repaving project in Parma

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
PARMA, Ohio -- The orange barrel onslaught continues in Parma where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans on resurfacing Pearl Road from Snow to Brookpark roads. “In the last couple years, the city of Cleveland resurfaced Pearl Road,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said. “Starting in Strongsville, Middleburg Heights and currently now Parma Heights, ODOT is resurfacing Pearl Road. So this is really the last piece of the puzzle from Strongsville to Cleveland to get resurfaced.

Highland Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sale of a puppy becomes a harassing matter at Denny’s: Highland Heights Police Blotter

A Denny’s employee said July 16 that she purchased a puppy from a co-worker and the following day that woman’s boyfriend called her stating it was the wrong puppy and she needed to return it. She said it was the one she wanted and would not return it. The man became upset and began threatening to come up to Denny’s while she was working. Officers advised her to file a report in South Euclid as that was where she was when she received the calls and texts.
Berea, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Former Front Street school eyed for Berea apartments

BEREA, Ohio -- A former parochial school building at 227 Front St. could become 30 apartments if a rezoning request receives City Council approval in the fall. Liberty Development Company representative Dru Siley appeared before the Berea Planning Commission July 15 seeking support to rezone the former St. Mary School property (which later housed an inpatient medical care business) from Commercial Center to Multi-Family Residential.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

During Willow Ave. Lift Bridge replacement, how will bicyclists access new Wendy Park bridge?

Regarding the possibility that the Willow Avenue Lift Bridge over the Cuyahoga Old River from River Street on the West Bank of the Flats that connects to the new Wendy Park bridge and Whiskey Island Drive will be undergoing replacement, what are the interim plans for bicyclists and others who use the bridge (”Troubled bridge over water set for replacement,” July 11)?
Gates Mills, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Officers help free toddler from locked car: Gates Mills Police Blotter

Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout involving a 20-month-old child in the car at the Gates Mills Garden Club property July 16. A woman said July 12 that her vehicle may have been struck by another vehicle in the Gilmour Academy parking lot. Surveillance video would later confirm that the damage to her vehicle did not occur at the school. The woman said she would check at another location where she was earlier in the day.
East Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Police shouldn’t chase those riding motorcycles, it only kills people’: Friends of motorcyclist killed in latest high-speed East Cleveland pursuit remember him

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell held a press conference Friday afternoon to decry the latest of dozens of East Cleveland police pursuits to spill across the city limits, this time resulting in the death of a 46-year-old motorcycle driver. Darrick “Slo Burn” Lee, 46, was killed Thursday...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Private street decried as looking like a ‘campground’ -- Hunting Valley Police Blotter

A caller reported around 9:30 a.m. on July 18 that there were so many people up and down a private road and community that it looked like a campground. Police responded and spoke with a group of runners and any other non-residents in the area shortly before 10 a.m., explaining that it was private property and they could be facing trespassing charges, with special attention planned later in the area to make sure everyone had cleared out.

