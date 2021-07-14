ODOT planning later summer start for Pearl Road repaving project in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- The orange barrel onslaught continues in Parma where the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans on resurfacing Pearl Road from Snow to Brookpark roads. “In the last couple years, the city of Cleveland resurfaced Pearl Road,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said. “Starting in Strongsville, Middleburg Heights and currently now Parma Heights, ODOT is resurfacing Pearl Road. So this is really the last piece of the puzzle from Strongsville to Cleveland to get resurfaced.www.cleveland.com
